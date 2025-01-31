Reese's Super Bowl 2025 Commercial Is Literally Bringing The Heat

Fans of hilarious Super Bowl commercials – like the one with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal – will appreciate Hershey's 2025 Super Bowl ad promoting its Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cups. In it, confused chocolate lovers flock to a volcano to the dismay of a park ranger, hoping to have a chance to sample the delicious lava they love. While some people believe the original Reese's cups are the best, the folks in this ad are crazy for the Chocolate Lava variety that's bringing the (molten) heat to candy lovers.

Meant to look like a public service announcement, the 30-second ad's tagline of "Don't Eat Lava" is a warning to fans of the peanut butter cups who scramble to get near an erupting volcano to taste the lava. Crazed fans of the chocolatey filling beg for "just a little taste" while chaos surrounds them. An elderly woman on a scooter screams, "It's lava time, baby!" as she tears toward a bubbling pool of molten lava.

If you go down the candy aisle, you'll see many different iterations of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. With the addition of the Chocolate Lava Big Cups, you may wonder when the madness will end. Should Reese's stop changing the flavor or is the variety what keeps people coming back for more?