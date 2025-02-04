Sean Evans Gave Us An Inside Peek At Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2025 Ad – Exclusive

Have you ever watched a football game and felt like it was all just a gimmick to sell stuff? Then Uber Eats has the Super Bowl ad for you, with Matthew McConaughey laying out the theory that football was invented to sell food. From naming the ball "pigskin" after bacon to the Buffalo Bills' true chicken wing origins, McConaughey reveals the "truth" about everything, down to this year's Super Bowl taking place in a stadium named after a salad — Caesar's Superdome.

"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans agrees. "I've always had a hunch — football and wings? There's a conspiracy going on." Says Evans. "Now, thanks to Uber Eats, we're finally pulling back the curtain. Football and wings were made for each other, and I'm just here for the spicy truth." Evans gave Daily Meal an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at making the ad, plus his own relationships with hot sauce and chicken wings.

This is Uber Eats' fifth year having an ad spot during the Super Bowl. Evans co-stars in the commercial with high profile celebrities like Kevin Bacon, Charli XCX, and Greta Gerwig, along with Martha Stewart — who has designed "Martha's Super Bowl Caesars Salad" for Uber Eats. And of course McConaughey is the main character, traveling through history to prove his conspiracy theory to be true.

"It was amazing to see the way that he works," Evans says of working with McConaughey. "He approached every scene in this commercial as you would a movie." But for Evans, perhaps the best part was that McConaughey was actually happy to see him again after his 2020 episode of "Hot Ones."