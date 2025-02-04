Sean Evans Gave Us An Inside Peek At Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2025 Ad – Exclusive
Have you ever watched a football game and felt like it was all just a gimmick to sell stuff? Then Uber Eats has the Super Bowl ad for you, with Matthew McConaughey laying out the theory that football was invented to sell food. From naming the ball "pigskin" after bacon to the Buffalo Bills' true chicken wing origins, McConaughey reveals the "truth" about everything, down to this year's Super Bowl taking place in a stadium named after a salad — Caesar's Superdome.
"Hot Ones" host Sean Evans agrees. "I've always had a hunch — football and wings? There's a conspiracy going on." Says Evans. "Now, thanks to Uber Eats, we're finally pulling back the curtain. Football and wings were made for each other, and I'm just here for the spicy truth." Evans gave Daily Meal an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at making the ad, plus his own relationships with hot sauce and chicken wings.
This is Uber Eats' fifth year having an ad spot during the Super Bowl. Evans co-stars in the commercial with high profile celebrities like Kevin Bacon, Charli XCX, and Greta Gerwig, along with Martha Stewart — who has designed "Martha's Super Bowl Caesars Salad" for Uber Eats. And of course McConaughey is the main character, traveling through history to prove his conspiracy theory to be true.
"It was amazing to see the way that he works," Evans says of working with McConaughey. "He approached every scene in this commercial as you would a movie." But for Evans, perhaps the best part was that McConaughey was actually happy to see him again after his 2020 episode of "Hot Ones."
Sean Evans on eating too many wings with Matthew McConaughey
"After someone does 'Hot Ones,' they either never want to see me again or they're really excited to see me," Sean Evans tells Daily Meal. And in Matthew McConaughey's case, it was the latter. "I was like, 'don't worry, I didn't bring any hot sauces this time,' and we laughed about that."
Evans' appearance in Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial reveals a fictional take on the true origin of buffalo wings. Eating a large plate of them in a diner, he comments that the wings are so good that they deserve their own team, as McConaughey asks their friend to "pick out a good team name for Buffalo, Bill."
And although the ad only shows one plate of wings between the three of them, Evans points out that they ate many more wings to shoot the ad over several takes. "It feels so rude to use the spit bucket," Evans tells Daily Meal, referring to spitting out food between takes rather than eating it. "Somebody made these wings." But, as he discovered, the wings per take can add up quickly. "I don't think I can do the James Gandolfini Sopranos thing, crushing these sandwiches," he says. "I do have to figure out how to use a spit bucket."
Sean Evans is haunted by chicken wings
The piles of buffalo wings Evans ate while filming Uber Eats' 2025 Super Bowl ad highlights a perhaps unexpected aspect of the "Hot Ones" host's life: He doesn't really order wings at restaurants. Evans likes to balance out the thousands of wings he eats for "Hot Ones" with lots of juices, salads, and cereal — but wings have a way of finding him anyway. "It really doesn't matter what I order," he tells Daily Meal, "somebody from the kitchen will come out and bring us their version of wings."
One thing Evans does lean into, however, is hot sauces. He already liked hot sauces before doing "Hot Ones," but the show has so developed his palate that he admitted "yes, I have cabinets in my home, in my apartment, full of hot sauce, and I do reach for it much more than I did before the show." (Hot One's iconic sauce lineup is available to buy in stores, along with a collab lineup of pasta sauces between Ragú and Hot Ones.)
As a ride-or-die Chicago Bears fan Evans might be disappointed his favorite team didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but the team did make its way into the Uber Eats ad. "There is the '85 Bears cameo in it too and McConaughey with his wide-gait walk doing [Mike] Ditka down the tunnel talking to Will Perry," says Evans. "I did really love that part."