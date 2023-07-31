The Complicated And Fascinating Story Behind The Origin Of Buffalo Wings

Sometime in the 1960s or early 1970s, a restaurant in Buffalo called Anchor Bar started serving what we now know today as Buffalo wings. As the story seemingly goes, Anchor Bar's then-chef and co-owner, Teressa Bellissimo, threw together some wings as a late-night snack for her son's friends from college. Or it was for Catholic regulars anxiously awaiting the ability to eat meat at midnight on a Friday. Or it was a case of wings that were delivered to the restaurant by mistake instead of the chicken backs and necks, which Anchor Bar used to make spaghetti sauce. Regardless of which version of the story is accurate (that is, if any of them are accurate), Bellissimo definitely created Buffalo wings, right?

Maybe not. Right around the same time the restaurant was purportedly venturing into specialized chicken wings, another Buffalo-based restaurant was also making a killing on the product: John Young's Wings and Things. The venue's Black eponymous owner was eventually forced to leave Buffalo following a particularly bad bout of racial violence in 1969, and only found out later that the Bellissimo family claimed to have invented the Buffalo wing.

So both Anchor Bar and Young claimed to have created Buffalo wings, but who's correct? Unfortunately, it's not all that easy to say. Because the facts are all over the place, the truth isn't all that clear.