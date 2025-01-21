Review: Hot Ones' New RAGÚ Pasta Sauces Are Not For The Faint Of Heart

When an iconic Italian sauce brand joins forces with an iconic celebrity talk show, magic happens. Welcome to the latest taste inspiration from RAGÚ x Hot Ones. This limited edition heat pack fuses some of the hottest chiles with the classic flavors of the sauce we all know and love.

We interviewed Megan Frank, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mizkan America, Inc. about the creative process for this new line of sauces. "Taking inspiration from Hot Ones fan-favorite hot sauces, we sought to create the hottest, nationally available pasta sauces on the market. This delicious trio of co-branded sauces offers non-cooks and home cooks alike a selection of spicy, savory shortcuts that allows them to easily turn up the heat on their at-home meals and snacks." Frank adds, "All of the sauces start with a savory tomato base of RAGÚ pasta sauce and are infused with a blend of peppers and seasonings."

As fans of both RAGÚ and spicy food, we couldn't wait to get our hands on this limited edition trio of progressively hotter sauces, while supplies last. This trio of sauces is available at select Kroger family retailers, including Fry's and Fred Meyer, for $9.99. We had the chance to put our taste buds to the ultimate test, assessing the flavor, and our tolerance for spicy foods, so that you know what you are getting into. Read on for the full scoop.

