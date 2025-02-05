Marcus Samuelsson Is Here To Save Your Super Bowl Party

What're your top can't-live-without kitchen tools? Like "I'm just leaving the nest, my parents' house. I need to set up my kitchen."

The first thing you should do is go beg and get the cast iron from grandma or grandpa. Get it. It's yours.

My inheritance.

Exactly.

I'm taking out a loan early.

Gease that thing up and you're going to cook some great meals. What I love about that — I have a ton of tools from my grandma, mortar and pestle, stuff like that — is I'm thinking about her. She's not around anymore, but a piece of her is in the house and I can tell my kids about it. It's a really beautiful bridge to have. But I would definitely start with that. And you need two or three good knives. Like, yes, it's a bit expensive, but you need that.

What's the price range people should be looking for?

I would go mid-level and I would not ... It's all about how you take care of knives. So again, no dishwasher. Make sure that you put them in a way that they don't ... like when you pull out the drawer and the knives are in there, you're done.

What about the magnetic bar?

You live alone or with roommates or ...? I have kids, so I can't have [knives] up there. Understanding and buying knives based on that is key, because if you have them out and kids are there or if your roommate's like, "I'm just going to chunk it into the dishwasher." It's really understanding the living situation. I wouldn't invest too much. A knife is one of those things that ... $1,000 is not enough sometimes.

Like handmade knives from Germany or Japan.

Exactly. So, decent knives. And then, one of the things that I love about working with OXO is there's a craftsmanship, a respect to what's happening in the kitchen, not just fun colors. The handles are great, which means you're not going to slip even if something is wet. Working with brands you can trust. Like I was doing lemon zest today, I hold that handle and I know I'm good. If I slip, I'm going to cut myself. Brands that really thought out, what is the kitchen feel here? What are the different [needs]? The bowl I just had, it's flat [on the bottom] so it doesn't wobble around. One of the things I love is 100s of years of cooking really just evolved and tweaked a little bit. The craftsmanship is there and the user can trust it.

Are there specific knives you need?

I would go chef's knife, paring. Maybe a serrated, because serrated you can cross utilize.

Any other gear, or just knife, cast iron pan?

If you have that you're pretty good, but I love a fish spatula. Because when you flip something and it sticks in the pan, it's like "what am I going to do?" But if you have a good spatula, get under, and it's easy.