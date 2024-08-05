Hosting Your First Dinner Party? Here's How Much Food To Serve

There are many details to consider when you're hosting your very first dinner party. Do you have enough chairs? Where will everyone park? And exactly how long does it take to roast a whole chicken perfectly? The most important rule of throwing a successful dinner party, though, is making sure that everyone has enough to eat.

Most of us probably haven't spent a lot of time thinking about how much food people tend to pile on a plate at a party, especially if you've never thrown one before, so Daily Meal asked Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert and author from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, for a few pointers. Specifically, we needed to know exactly how much food to serve, from appetizers to entrées. "A host should plan for one pound of food for each adult and a half pound per child," said Tannehill Tyson, adding, "The more options available, the less you'll need for each."