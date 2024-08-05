Hosting Your First Dinner Party? Here's How Much Food To Serve
There are many details to consider when you're hosting your very first dinner party. Do you have enough chairs? Where will everyone park? And exactly how long does it take to roast a whole chicken perfectly? The most important rule of throwing a successful dinner party, though, is making sure that everyone has enough to eat.
Most of us probably haven't spent a lot of time thinking about how much food people tend to pile on a plate at a party, especially if you've never thrown one before, so Daily Meal asked Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, etiquette expert and author from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, for a few pointers. Specifically, we needed to know exactly how much food to serve, from appetizers to entrées. "A host should plan for one pound of food for each adult and a half pound per child," said Tannehill Tyson, adding, "The more options available, the less you'll need for each."
Plan appetizers by the piece
First things first when it comes to planning a dinner party, including quite literally the first course. Appetizers are nice to have available when guests are arriving and getting settled. They're also an ideal icebreaker while people sip their first cocktail, and they'll buy you time in the kitchen to get the main course put together. Whether you intend to pass around fancy bites on a platter or lay out an array of snacks for grazing, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson says to plan for around three to five pieces for each guest.
"Serving three to five appetizers per person allows for a bit of variety and ensures that there is just enough to satisfy appetites until the main meal is served," said the author of the book "Going Public." "Consider limiting the appetizers to three per person if dinner will be served soon after, four to five if the event is longer and dinner will be served later."
Consider the size of the portions
Keep portion size in mind while you're mapping out your menu, especially when it comes to appetizers, which can add up quickly. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson says that for more substantial starters like wings, sliders, or spring rolls, you can stick to three pieces, while you will need up to five pieces of lighter nibbles like crostini or gougères (aka life-changing French cheese puffs) because of the smaller portion size.
As a general rule, however, it's better to buy a little extra food for a dinner party. If you're not sure exactly how many people will show up or how much they'll eat, it's much safer to have an extra wedge of brie and crackers than to look at an empty cheese board. Party leftovers make excellent meal prep (old-fashioned deviled eggs for lunch, anyone?), and even if you overcook the chicken, as long as everyone goes home with a full belly, the party will be considered a success.