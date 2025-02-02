9 Frozen Jalapeño Poppers, Ranked From Worst To Best

I struggle to find a reason why anyone should opt for Market Pantry's Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeños over any other brand. By the ounce, their price comes out on the more expensive side compared to most of the others, and every element is lacking in some way. Market Pantry is Target's store brand, so I suppose if you're a regular Target grocery shopper (and if you are, make sure you're shopping on the right day to maximize your savings), that would make them convenient to pick up. Otherwise, you can get a much better jalapeño popper experience with any of the other boxes on this list.

My main gripe is with the cream cheese filling — or more accurately, the lack of it. At first, I was impressed that every popper stayed intact in the oven, but after cutting or biting into them, the cheese was so liquidy that it leaked out anyway. I was left with breading and jalapeño peppers of uneven thickness, and a little bit of cheese residue. Needless to say, the balance of flavors and textures was extremely off. I hoped that maybe the filling issue was a fluke, but it happened with each one that I tried. The soft-but-crispy breading texture is the best part of these, but it's not very flavorful. With a little dip of ranch, these were somewhat enjoyable, but the creamy dip was really just taking the place of the missing filling.