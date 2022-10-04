Why Pete Davidson Just Became A 'Taco Bell Apologist'
Pete Davidson has become somewhat familiar with the art of the public apology over the course of his comedy career. The most viral example took place in 2018, when he broke from his usual script during a "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live" to address a previous joke he made about former United States Navy SEAL officer Dan Crenshaw. After eating his words with a slice of humble pie, he invited Crenshaw to drag him with his own orchestrated remark. ("This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from 'Breaking Bad' was a person.") Davidson later retracted the apology on his Netflix special, "Alive From New York," per the Washington Post – but it's safe to say we've all moved on.
In the wake of his "SNL" departure and his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Davidson seems to be doing well. After scoring a role in the newly released neon-tinted horror romp "Bodies Bodies Bodies," the performer is as of this writing shooting a new film alongside the likes of Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott (via Yahoo! News).
But in what some might call even bigger news, Davidson is adding a culinary slant to his multi-hyphenate title this week. The actor/comic/serial monogamist will soon become an official "Taco Bell apologist," thanks to his new breakfast-themed partnership with the fast-food brand.
Pete Davidson apologizes for Taco Bell's 'past breakfast antics'
Taco Bell will turn to its new spokesperson, Pete Davidson — who the company called its official "Taco Bell Brand Apologist" — to help it apologize for its "past breakfast antics." According to a wink-laden press statement officially released by Taco Bell on October 3, 2022, the brand admits to having "taken innovation to unwelcomed heights with some of its past breakfast creations." Its Naked Egg Taco (a breakfast taco that uses a shell-shaped fried egg in place of a tortilla) and its Waffle Taco (ditto, but with a waffle instead of an egg) bore the brunt of the heat.
While the brand has a penchant for innovation and occasional silliness (enter: Mexican Pizza and its eponymous musical starring Dolly Parton), it feels as though it has gone "a little too far on the Live Más scale" with its first-meal-of-the-day options, per the Taco Bell apologia. In that vein, like any good apology, Taco Bell's statement of regret is also met with a promise to do better. In this case, that means toning down the "innovation intensity" of its breakfast menu in place of more familiar dishes.
"We honestly over-innovated in breakfast," Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant told CNN. Taco Bell will amp up the promotion of its "breakfast-themed takes on its popular afternoon and evening foods" by teaming up with — you guessed it, Pete Davidson! — for two TV ads set to air starting in October up to December 24, per CNN.