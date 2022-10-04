Why Pete Davidson Just Became A 'Taco Bell Apologist'

Pete Davidson has become somewhat familiar with the art of the public apology over the course of his comedy career. The most viral example took place in 2018, when he broke from his usual script during a "Weekend Update" segment on "Saturday Night Live" to address a previous joke he made about former United States Navy SEAL officer Dan Crenshaw. After eating his words with a slice of humble pie, he invited Crenshaw to drag him with his own orchestrated remark. ("This is Pete Davidson. He looks like if the meth from 'Breaking Bad' was a person.") Davidson later retracted the apology on his Netflix special, "Alive From New York," per the Washington Post – but it's safe to say we've all moved on.

In the wake of his "SNL" departure and his breakup with Kim Kardashian, Davidson seems to be doing well. After scoring a role in the newly released neon-tinted horror romp "Bodies Bodies Bodies," the performer is as of this writing shooting a new film alongside the likes of Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott (via Yahoo! News).

But in what some might call even bigger news, Davidson is adding a culinary slant to his multi-hyphenate title this week. The actor/comic/serial monogamist will soon become an official "Taco Bell apologist," thanks to his new breakfast-themed partnership with the fast-food brand.