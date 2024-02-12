It's 2024: Stop Changing Reese's Cups Flavors

Peanut butter and milk chocolate is a match made in heaven, one that even gives PB&J a run for its money. Although we'll eat it in a Jif (pun intended), no brand taps into the potential of this pairing quite like Reese's. After all, the brand (and Hershey's, its owner) only made 100 different prototypes of the classic treat over the years, from white creme to dark chocolate to an abundance of holiday shapes. And now, the candy powerhouse is introducing yet another product to confuse things.

Reese's announced the 2024 launch of their "Caramel Big Cup" in a series of tie-in ads for Super Bowl LVIII leading up to the big game. Featuring a family of football fanatic foodies jumping out of windows and slamming their heads through walls all while their beloved bipedal dog effortlessly twirls a hula hoop around his canine hips, it's safe to say the paid actors in the Caramel Big Cup commercial are pleased with the upcoming addition to the laundry list of Reese's products.

In all seriousness though, how many more Reese's products do we need? Are we crazy to suggest simply adding a caramel swirl to your classic Reese's cup? Or dare we propose just buying a Snickers bar? Oh wait, that's right — you can't even find a Snickers bar amid the sea of orange packaging in the candy aisle.