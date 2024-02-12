It's 2024: Stop Changing Reese's Cups Flavors
Peanut butter and milk chocolate is a match made in heaven, one that even gives PB&J a run for its money. Although we'll eat it in a Jif (pun intended), no brand taps into the potential of this pairing quite like Reese's. After all, the brand (and Hershey's, its owner) only made 100 different prototypes of the classic treat over the years, from white creme to dark chocolate to an abundance of holiday shapes. And now, the candy powerhouse is introducing yet another product to confuse things.
Reese's announced the 2024 launch of their "Caramel Big Cup" in a series of tie-in ads for Super Bowl LVIII leading up to the big game. Featuring a family of football fanatic foodies jumping out of windows and slamming their heads through walls all while their beloved bipedal dog effortlessly twirls a hula hoop around his canine hips, it's safe to say the paid actors in the Caramel Big Cup commercial are pleased with the upcoming addition to the laundry list of Reese's products.
In all seriousness though, how many more Reese's products do we need? Are we crazy to suggest simply adding a caramel swirl to your classic Reese's cup? Or dare we propose just buying a Snickers bar? Oh wait, that's right — you can't even find a Snickers bar amid the sea of orange packaging in the candy aisle.
What we know about the Reese's Caramel Big Cup
If you're anything like the Super Bowl commercial family that was willing to destroy their perfectly intact furniture over the announcement of Reese's Caramel Big Cup, you might be eager for more information on the new version of the original. Here's what we know so far.
According to the commercial, Reese's Caramel Big Cups have been released in a "limited" batch of millions of packages, so you shouldn't have a hard time locating this caramel-infused iteration of the quintessential Reese's Cups. To make room for that grandma-kissing good caramel, the Caramel Big Cups are larger than the original make. A regular package weighs in at 1.4 ounces of Reese's goodness, but if you've got an appetite that could make a dog dance, they also offer 2.8-ounce packages.
The brand-new Reese's product is currently available for purchase on their website, and knowing how the colossal candy company operates, it'll arrive en mass at local convenience stores and supermarkets in no time. Anyways, we'll take 10 — come on, we're only human, after all.