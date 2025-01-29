Hellmann's Super Bowl 2025 Ad Reunites This Iconic Rom-Com Duo

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and with the excitement of the game itself comes the collective anticipation of the commercials that will air during it. Leave it to Hellmann's to get rom-com and sports fans on the same page with a brand new 30-second commercial called "When Sally Met Hellmann's," set to air during the big game.

"When Harry Met Sally" is an iconic '80s movie with one particular scene set in NYC's Katz's Delicatessen. Daily Meal got word from the Hellmann's P.R. team that they've reunited the stars of the movie, Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, to recreate the scene, this time with Ryan's character having a mind-blowing experience once she adds a big squeeze of Hellmann's mayonnaise to her otherwise bland turkey sandwich. This comes as no surprise to the folks at Daily Meal, as Hellmann's was named one of the 5 best mayonnaise brands to buy.

Like the original movie scene, Ryan's character makes a scene with her antics that are more appropriate behind closed doors than in a deli, and it is just as hilarious as it was in the movie. Crystal and Ryan still have amazing chemistry — although it could be the mayo holding them together.

The scene ends with a cameo from actor Sydney Sweeney, noticing the rapturous fuss, exclaiming, "I'll have what she's having," a line made famous in "When Harry Met Sally."