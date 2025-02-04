Fans Were Heartbroken When This Fast Food Breakfast Burrito Was Discontinued
Adding new items to a menu can cause buzz around a particular fast food chain, but sometimes discontinuing menu items becomes an even more significant event. High visibility or iconic items like the Big Mac are unlikely to ever be removed from the McDonald's menu, but lesser-known items are often in danger of getting the axe. Quite often, it is breakfast items that get discontinued from popular fast-food chains, and one such disappearing dish that's left fans particularly upset is Jack in the Box's Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito.
A warm tortilla wrapped around sausage, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, crispy hash browns, cheese sauce and shredded pepper jack cheese is difficult to beat, but what really set this particular breakfast burrito apart was the creamy sriracha. Introduced in 2014, the breakfast burrito was on the menu for about nine years, which made for a particularly rude shock when it suddenly disappeared with no warning.
While Jack in the Box continues to offer a Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito, it doesn't seem to be enough to comfort dedicated fans of the Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito. Fans of the discontinued treat have even launched a Change.org campaign to try and convince the fast food chain to bring it back. Interestingly, Taco Bell actually reintroduced its Beefy Crunch Burrito after a fan vote. However, we still wish we'd get back Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito, and of course, Jack in the Box's Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito.
Why was Jack in the Box's Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito discontinued?
Online petitions aren't the only place where fans of the late breakfast burrito are making their discontent known. Multiple Reddit threads dedicated to the menu item feature comments wondering why it was discontinued.
While there is no official statement from the fast food chain about why it took this particular item off the menu, some Reddit commenters speculated that it may have something to do with the sriracha hot sauce shortage, which became apparent around 2020. Considering the Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito was one of the few menu items to contain sriracha, a shortage of the hot sauce could have led to the burrito being discontinued. Prior to that, Jack in the Box's Spicy Sriracha Burger was discontinued, which also left some fans disappointed.
Jack in the Box continues to offer an extensive breakfast menu and you can get the Meat Lovers Burrito with a spicy fire-roasted salsa on the side. However, the blend of spicy, creamy, and meaty textures, combined with that distinct sriracha flavor that the Grande Sausage Burrito packed, is still sorely missed. Jack in the Box is not the only fast food chain feeling the heat for getting rid of a dish that contained sriracha. Fast food sauces that were discontinued include Wendy's creamy sriracha dip, possibly also because of the prevailing sriracha shortage.