Fans Were Heartbroken When This Fast Food Breakfast Burrito Was Discontinued

Adding new items to a menu can cause buzz around a particular fast food chain, but sometimes discontinuing menu items becomes an even more significant event. High visibility or iconic items like the Big Mac are unlikely to ever be removed from the McDonald's menu, but lesser-known items are often in danger of getting the axe. Quite often, it is breakfast items that get discontinued from popular fast-food chains, and one such disappearing dish that's left fans particularly upset is Jack in the Box's Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito.

A warm tortilla wrapped around sausage, scrambled eggs, bacon bits, crispy hash browns, cheese sauce and shredded pepper jack cheese is difficult to beat, but what really set this particular breakfast burrito apart was the creamy sriracha. Introduced in 2014, the breakfast burrito was on the menu for about nine years, which made for a particularly rude shock when it suddenly disappeared with no warning.

While Jack in the Box continues to offer a Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito, it doesn't seem to be enough to comfort dedicated fans of the Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito. Fans of the discontinued treat have even launched a Change.org campaign to try and convince the fast food chain to bring it back. Interestingly, Taco Bell actually reintroduced its Beefy Crunch Burrito after a fan vote. However, we still wish we'd get back Taco Bell's Fiesta Veggie Burrito, and of course, Jack in the Box's Grande Sausage Breakfast Burrito.