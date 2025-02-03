The Controversial Ingredient J Kenji López-Alt Swears By For Meatballs

Few foods are as iconic and comforting as meatballs, and while you can easily fold them into anything from a sandwich to a plate of pasta, a great meatball should be tasty and tender enough to enjoy on its own. To get the flavor and texture to their decadent best, chef, food columnist, and cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt uses a few different tricks. Known for his scientific approach to cooking, López-Alt takes a crack at making the perfect meatballs in his James Beard Award-winning bestselling cookbook "The Food Lab." While most of his process is similar to the traditional meatball recipe, one of the ingredients he adds to enhance flavor is anything but conventional.

Marmite, the polarizing British staple that fans lovingly spread on toast and many others avoid at all costs, is a brand of yeast extract. The dark, goopy spread is known for its sharp, salty, lightly sweet taste and is packed with umami goodness. This translates to a richer, meatier flavor in meatballs, which is why López-Alt includes it in his umami trifecta with soy sauce and anchovies. While it may sound outlandish to add them to meatballs, when used in measured amounts, these potent ingredients add lots of umami depth without imparting their own flavor to the dish. In fact, anchovies are one of the unexpected ingredients that can level up deviled eggs. Since Marmite is vegan, it is also a versatile pantry staple that adds depth to various dishes, and meatballs à la López-Alt is one of them.