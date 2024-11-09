The Best Deviled Eggs Have An Unexpected Briny Ingredient

Since anchovy is such a prominent part of Caesar salad — more specifically, the dressing — it wouldn't be too far-fetched to combine these two beloved dishes to make Caesar deviled eggs. Joining the anchovy filets in the egg mixture would be other essentials of the salad, such as grated Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Use the same ingredients as a garnish, or perhaps just a few chopped pieces of lettuce will do. While the flavors themselves are nothing new, they're certainly much more fascinating when delivered through deviled eggs' creamy bites.

For those who want to accentuate the anchovy's boldness, throw in a few other ingredients with a similar briny undertone. You could use capers, olives, pickled vegetables, or sun-dried tomatoes. Not only do these boost the overall taste with various earthy, tangy, or even spicy nuances, but they also diversify the textures. As the deviled eggs melt all these different flavors onto your taste buds, you'll also notice little pops of crispiness that make the eating experience much more enjoyable.

You may also be wondering about the seasonings. The classic deviled eggs' combination of mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper is usually enough, but hey, nothing's stopping you from adding more, either. Perhaps you'd like a little heat to match all that saltiness, and a dash of hot sauce, cayenne pepper, or chili oil does the trick marvelously. Worcestershire sauce, with its wondrous complexity, is another fantastic pick for umami-laden deviled eggs.