The Best Deviled Eggs Have An Unexpected Briny Ingredient
Don't let deviled eggs' casual simplicity fool you. When the meal calls for a little pizzazz, they can be quite the culinary chameleon, no matter how big or small the change is. There's a long list of ingredients that can make deviled eggs more delicious, more exciting, or any other demands one might have. From herbs, spices, and sauces to things you've probably never considered before, this classic appetizer adapts like a champ to just about anything. Even anchovy, with its strong briny tone, is a surprisingly great match with these eggs.
Anchovy is renowned for its intense umami flavor, which is often excellent for giving an edge to a wide range of dishes like salads, sandwiches, and pasta. As it mingles with the deviled eggs, you'll catch a glimpse of the same magic shining through. This subtle yet impactful addition brings a much-needed savory depth to the mildly buttery base. All those seemingly contrasting elements work harmoniously with one another, creating a perfectly balanced flavor profile — one that isn't too flat or one-dimensional, with just enough of a salty kick to captivate the taste buds. What you'll get in the end are deviled eggs laced with unique nuances that will kickstart any meal on the most intriguing note.
Add other ingredients for even more flavor marvel
Since anchovy is such a prominent part of Caesar salad — more specifically, the dressing — it wouldn't be too far-fetched to combine these two beloved dishes to make Caesar deviled eggs. Joining the anchovy filets in the egg mixture would be other essentials of the salad, such as grated Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs. Use the same ingredients as a garnish, or perhaps just a few chopped pieces of lettuce will do. While the flavors themselves are nothing new, they're certainly much more fascinating when delivered through deviled eggs' creamy bites.
For those who want to accentuate the anchovy's boldness, throw in a few other ingredients with a similar briny undertone. You could use capers, olives, pickled vegetables, or sun-dried tomatoes. Not only do these boost the overall taste with various earthy, tangy, or even spicy nuances, but they also diversify the textures. As the deviled eggs melt all these different flavors onto your taste buds, you'll also notice little pops of crispiness that make the eating experience much more enjoyable.
You may also be wondering about the seasonings. The classic deviled eggs' combination of mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper is usually enough, but hey, nothing's stopping you from adding more, either. Perhaps you'd like a little heat to match all that saltiness, and a dash of hot sauce, cayenne pepper, or chili oil does the trick marvelously. Worcestershire sauce, with its wondrous complexity, is another fantastic pick for umami-laden deviled eggs.
Other fish to consider for your deviled eggs
Similar to anchovy, sardine is another briny addition that you can count on for more flavorful deviled eggs. It is, however, more delicate and well-rounded than anchovy — a lovely substitute for when you don't want anything too intense. Still sticking to the salty seaside flair, tuna is another great choice. It's creamy and rich but with a slightly bolder fishy undertone than sardine and anchovy.
When you're aiming for something sophisticated, perhaps smoked fish might be a better fit. Whether we're talking trout, salmon, mackerel, whitefish, or any other variety, there's nothing better than tasting the subtle smokiness melting away into the buttery eggs. Smoked salmon, in particular, is a beloved choice also for its vibrant orange hue that looks downright appealing on the party tray.
We also can't forget to mention fish roe and caviar. Although they may not have the same salt-kissed potency as the options mentioned above, there's still a piquant tint that you might find to be quite unique and refreshing. Biting into it, you'll adore all the tiny bursts of flavors that explode delectably in the mouth. Spooned over top of the eggs, it's all that's needed to take this simple dish up an elegant notch.