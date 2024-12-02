Never Deal With Greasy Meatballs Again With One Simple Hack
If you're making spaghetti tonight, it would be a shame to skip out on a few classic meatballs. These versatile beefy nuggets aren't just great with pasta — they are perfect for subs, stews, and casseroles, and they even taste great on top of mashed potatoes with gravy. Or, you can serve them on their own as an appetizer.
However, one common problem home cooks encounter when they're making meatballs is that they turn out much greasier than expected. The typical solution is to drain the meatballs on a stack of paper towels. That's alright when you use lean meat, but it won't do if they're dripping with fat, as there isn't enough drainage. Here's a better idea: Use a baking rack while they bake.
Set the uncooked meatballs on top of a baking rack and slide a baking sheet underneath. As the meatballs bake, the fat will be rendered out and drip right onto the sheet. Since they aren't sitting in a pool of their own fat like they would when they're on a baking sheet, they'll stay dry while getting a beautiful, caramelized exterior. Plus, you get to skip prying the meatballs off of the paper towels when they're done, too.
Setting up your baking rack for less greasy meatballs
First things first, you need the correct setup. You'll want a small-grid wire rack that'll fit snugly inside a rimmed baking sheet. To make it easy for you to clean up afterward, give the rack a spritz of baking spray and line the baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Keep the meatballs evenly spaced and avoid letting them touch each other. This will allow them to brown equally on all sides. While using a wire rack, you can generally maintain the same baking temperature and time as you would when using a sheet alone, typically around 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 20 minutes.
To make sure the meatballs are cooked all the way through, keep a meat thermometer handy (the internal temperature should reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit). Give the meatballs a few minutes to rest, and clean-up afterward is as simple as lifting and discarding the grease-drenched foil on the baking sheet. All that's left to do is savoring the fruit (or rather, the freshly baked, greaseless meatballs) of your labor: Pair them with pasta, add them to a sandwich, or eat them solo — you choose!