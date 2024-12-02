Never Deal With Greasy Meatballs Again With One Simple Hack

If you're making spaghetti tonight, it would be a shame to skip out on a few classic meatballs. These versatile beefy nuggets aren't just great with pasta — they are perfect for subs, stews, and casseroles, and they even taste great on top of mashed potatoes with gravy. Or, you can serve them on their own as an appetizer.

However, one common problem home cooks encounter when they're making meatballs is that they turn out much greasier than expected. The typical solution is to drain the meatballs on a stack of paper towels. That's alright when you use lean meat, but it won't do if they're dripping with fat, as there isn't enough drainage. Here's a better idea: Use a baking rack while they bake.

Set the uncooked meatballs on top of a baking rack and slide a baking sheet underneath. As the meatballs bake, the fat will be rendered out and drip right onto the sheet. Since they aren't sitting in a pool of their own fat like they would when they're on a baking sheet, they'll stay dry while getting a beautiful, caramelized exterior. Plus, you get to skip prying the meatballs off of the paper towels when they're done, too.