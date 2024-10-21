The Only 3 Ingredients You Need To Add An Easy Umami Boost To Pasta

First up, let's take a look at olives. Most fermented olives you find at the supermarket will have monosodium glutamate (MSG) added, which is essentially pure umami. This is why they're prized ingredients in both Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. Black and green olives both work well in pasta dishes, so feel free to use your favorite variety.

Garlic, meanwhile, is beloved for its ability to add depth and complexity to all manner of savory foods. But its character comes out when it's sautéed in olive oil. In the heat, garlic softens and takes on a mild sweetness that balances out the sharp, almost spicy edge it has while it's still raw. Of course, garlic also contains glutamate, as well as sulfurous compounds that enhance the effects of other umami-rich ingredients. The latter is the reason why garlic plays very well with other umami-packed ingredients like olives and anchovies to boost the flavor of your pasta dish.

And we saved the best for last: anchovies are an umami powerhouse in their own right. They're naturally loaded with glutamate, so they already taste deeply savory on their own. Anchovies, however, don't always taste fishy and simply melt into the pasta when you add it accordingly. As such, even if you're serving to folks who aren't fans of seafood, the flavor explosion that ensues when you mix anchovies, olives, and garlic will have them scrape the plate clean!