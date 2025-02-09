9 Ways Target Starbucks Are Different From Standalone Locations
You might be surprised to find out that Target Starbucks don't count as 'real' Starbucks. Instead, Target licenses the Starbucks brand and operates its own coffee kiosks as part of a strategic alliance between the brands. Strategic alliances between businesses allow them to remain independent while sharing in benefits of diversified revenue, access to additional resources and audiences, and renewed brand goodwill. Since the first Target Starbucks opened in 1999, this partnership has become a wildly popular crossover benefitting both of the brands.
There are more than 1,700 Starbucks inside of Target stores across the US. For customers, this collaboration allows them to enjoy their favorite Starbucks drinks while they shop or run errands. However, because these two brands remain separate companies, there are a few distinct differences between standalone Starbucks and those inside Target stores. This is what you need to know about both of them before grabbing your coffee.
1. You'll typically pay more at Target Starbucks than at standalone locations
Perhaps the most noticeable difference between Target Starbucks and standalone stores is their pricing. Although pricing can always vary based on location, the general consensus from both employees and customers online is that Target Starbucks comes with a higher price tag. Ordering your favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte in your local Target could cost you anywhere from 10 to 60 cents more.
Some online users have speculated that this could be because Target locations have to procure their ingredients under a different contract than Starbucks. Since there are fewer licensed stores, this could mean that Target locations don't get as big of a bulk discount on their coffee. Still, Target Starbucks does buy its ingredients from the exact same suppliers as the corporate locations, so you should still expect the same quality and taste of your favorite drinks at licensed stores.
2. However, you could save money on tipping by ordering at Target Starbucks
Before you let the higher prices of Target Starbucks drive you away, consider how much you typically tip your barista. You might be saving that extra 10 or 20% when you order at Target Starbucks, since the employees are not allowed to accept gratuity.
This policy is in place because baristas at Target Starbucks are technically employees of Target, not the coffee company. Since other employees at Target can't accept tips, this policy keeps everything fair and consistent. However, Target employees typically make several dollars per hour more than regular Starbucks employees, so that may account for your more expensive drink — and the lack of tips.
Tipping protocols is one of the only differences when it comes to staffing. Although there's been speculation about differences in service, employees have confirmed that Target baristas are trained using the exact same modules as corporate Starbucks baristas, so rest assured that they can still make your favorite coffee to perfection.
3. You won't always find the same menu at Target Starbucks
For the most part, Target Starbucks offer the same menu as their corporate counterparts, including the same seasonal drink menu items like Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Starbucks holiday drinks. However, you might notice that some new specialty drinks and foods take longer to appear in Target locations, if they are offered at all.
Since Target Starbucks are typically smaller than standalone locations, they don't always have specialized items that require their own equipment. For example, many Target Starbucks don't offer Nitro Cold Brew because it requires special taps that pressurize the coffee and give it that creamy texture. If you're looking for your Nitro fix, you can still find canned Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew in the grocery store section of Target.
On the flip side, Target also offers some exclusives not available at corporate Starbucks. On a trip to your local Target Starbucks, you might spy a familiar face on its cookies and cake pops –- Target produces its own unique desserts featuring its adorable dog mascot, Bullseye.
4. You might notice different merchandise at Target Starbucks
Target stores often carry a smaller line of merchandise than regular stores. This is usually just due to lack of space in the smaller Target kiosks, but it can be frustrating for collectors looking to score a rare cup. The type of merchandise that is available is handled at the corporate Target level, where seasonal merch is bought in bulk from Starbucks and shipped out to its licensed stores. If they do receive seasonal merch, they're likely to only have a few of each item.
More recently, Target began offering exclusive Starbucks merchandise. You may remember the pink Starbucks X Stanley tumbler that went viral all over TikTok. Many users sharing videos of them camping overnight along with dozens of others hoping to buy the special edition cup.
@vincentmarcus
Camped out at Target for the new viral pink Starbucks Stanley cup thing for my kiddo. Ridiculous? Yes. Fun? Also yes...😜#StanleyCup
The brands have since collaborated on blue and green versions that were also made available exclusively at Target. Given the popularity of these collabs, it's likely that we can expect to see more Target exclusive merchandise in the future.
5. You can't order on the Starbucks app for pickup at Target, but you can with the Target app
The Starbucks app makes ordering ahead of time convenient for your local coffee shop. In fact, ordering in the app for pickup has become the favorite method of many Starbucks customers. Unfortunately, the coffee shop's app won't let you order ahead at its Target partner locations. You can still see Target Starbucks locations inside the Starbucks app, which is useful if you're just looking for your closest latte fix, but you can't place an order through it. Don't worry, though, because you can use the Target app to order your Starbucks ahead of time for pickup instead.
In 2023, Target launched drive-up ordering in their app, meaning customers can now order contactless pickup and wait in their car for their Target Starbucks order. Some fans of the feature say that it's even faster than waiting in the drive-thru line at their local Starbucks, so it's definitely worth a try if you're on the go!
6. You can still earn rewards at Target Starbucks, but there are some caveats
Many Starbucks regulars are used to earning Starbucks rewards, called "stars," by ordering through the app or simply scanning their rewards ID. Stars can later be redeemed for discounts and free items. Earning stars is still possible at Target Starbucks, but it's a little more complicated.
To earn Starbucks rewards at a Target location, simply scanning your rewards ID or using a linked card in the app won't cut it. You'll need to pay at the register using a gift card or preloaded money in the Starbucks app. While stars can be redeemed for a variety of items in corporate Starbucks locations, some Target Starbucks only allow customers to redeem stars for food and drink items, not merchandise.
If you're a loyal Gold Tier rewards member with Starbucks, you may not get your full perks at Target kiosks. Gold Tier is reserved for customers who earn 300 stars in one year on the Starbucks app, and it allows them to get better upgrades and discounts using their stars. But be warned: Not all Target Starbucks honor tiered rewards.
7. You may miss out on some perks, like a reusable cup discount and free refills
If you read the fine print on Starbucks promotions and perks, you may see 'participating stores only.' That warning typically means all corporate locations are included, but participation may vary in partner locations like Starbucks inside of Targets. Each licensed location can decide whether or not to participate in a specific promotion, which means you may see fewer discounts at Starbucks in Target stores.
Recently, Starbucks brought back free refills at its corporate stores. After the purchase of any drink, customers can get a free refill of regular drip coffee. Some Target Starbucks participate in this perk, allowing shoppers to get a refill as they peruse the store, but availability varies by location.
Starbucks also offers 10 cents off and 25 reward stars as a perk to customers who bring their own reusable cup. Because Target often has a different checkout system than Starbucks, baristas are not always able to give this perk to customers at the partner locations, though some Reddit users have said that it's possible if you specifically ask for it.
8. If you're a Target Circle Member, you'll get additional rewards for in-store Starbucks purchases
There was a time when Target offered 1% back to all Circle members on all Target purchases, including Starbucks. However, the retail giant sunsetted this perk in 2024. You can still get Starbucks benefits from being a Target Circle member, though.
Target's Circle rewards program is free to sign up for, and members get access to exclusive deals with the store that may include Target Starbucks. These will appear as a notification in your Target app and often include buy one get one 50% off deals for Starbucks drinks. The deals change daily, so be sure to keep a lookout for Starbucks freebies!
Although the free rewards tier no longer offers cashback, Target still offers cashback to its Target Circle Card holders. Card members will receive 5% cashback on all Target purchases, which applies to purchases made in Target Starbucks. Make sure to cash in on that if you're a cardholder!
9. You might experience longer wait times at Target Starbucks
Target Starbucks locations are smaller and typically have less staff, with most stores only scheduling between two and four baristas at a given time. This means that lines may build up easily at peak times. This appears to be especially common when there is a promotion going on, with employees complaining about the overload of customers from Target-exclusive coffee promotions.
Target Starbucks have also been impacted by nationwide staffing shortages in recent years, with some locations closing early or shuttering for an entire day due to lack of staff. According to Starbucks' licensing agreement with Target, there should always be a minimum of two baristas working the in-store kiosk at once, but some stores struggle to meet those guidelines. Luckily, Target has apparently started cross-training some of its store staff to work as baristas so they can keep their shoppers caffeinated.