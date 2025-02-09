9 Ways Target Starbucks Are Different From Standalone Locations

You might be surprised to find out that Target Starbucks don't count as 'real' Starbucks. Instead, Target licenses the Starbucks brand and operates its own coffee kiosks as part of a strategic alliance between the brands. Strategic alliances between businesses allow them to remain independent while sharing in benefits of diversified revenue, access to additional resources and audiences, and renewed brand goodwill. Since the first Target Starbucks opened in 1999, this partnership has become a wildly popular crossover benefitting both of the brands.

There are more than 1,700 Starbucks inside of Target stores across the US. For customers, this collaboration allows them to enjoy their favorite Starbucks drinks while they shop or run errands. However, because these two brands remain separate companies, there are a few distinct differences between standalone Starbucks and those inside Target stores. This is what you need to know about both of them before grabbing your coffee.