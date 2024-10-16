You're About To Start Seeing Fewer Discounts At Starbucks. Here's Why
Starbucks has seen its fair share of changes in the past five years. After Howard Schulz left his CEO post in 2023, another took over the position for one short year, and a new one was brought on in September 2024. According to the Wall Street Journal, new CEO Brian Niccol isn't wasting any time getting into his groove; he is overseeing leadership changes and scaling back on the number of promotions the chain can run for its loyal fanbase. Niccol claims the company will reduce efforts made during inflation hikes to increase spending, such as extra loyalty points on purchases, BOGO deals, and other sales.
What's more, with the winter season right around the corner, most buyers are anticipating deals on their favorite festive holiday Starbucks brews. However, Niccol has made it clear that the company will be boosting its advertising efforts to increase holiday sales instead of offering seasonal discounts. So, if you were hoping to get your 2024 pumpkin spice items at a bargain, you might be out of luck.
How Brian Niccol plans to refocus
While the announcement of fewer discounts might have consumers squirming in their seats, CEO Brian Niccol feels there's a method to this madness. In 2012, then-CEO Howard Schultz said Starbucks should tread lightly when it comes to offering specials. "I don't think we're going to go down the road of discounting Starbucks," the Wall Street Journal reported he said on an investor call that year, as not to devalue the brand.
Niccol explained in an open letter to the company that he wants to focus his efforts on other ways to improve the Starbucks experience for customers: "We're refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas."
The plan for making these changes possible will involve a focus on creating a great working environment for baristas so they can, in turn, create a great environment for customers. It will also center on creating high-quality beverages and encouraging consumers to enjoy their coffee in-store instead of taking them to go. So, while there may be fewer discounts in your morning's future, Starbucks is still set to be a great place to go for your morning cup of joe.