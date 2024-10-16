You're About To Start Seeing Fewer Discounts At Starbucks. Here's Why

While the announcement of fewer discounts might have consumers squirming in their seats, CEO Brian Niccol feels there's a method to this madness. In 2012, then-CEO Howard Schultz said Starbucks should tread lightly when it comes to offering specials. "I don't think we're going to go down the road of discounting Starbucks," the Wall Street Journal reported he said on an investor call that year, as not to devalue the brand.

Niccol explained in an open letter to the company that he wants to focus his efforts on other ways to improve the Starbucks experience for customers: "We're refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas."

The plan for making these changes possible will involve a focus on creating a great working environment for baristas so they can, in turn, create a great environment for customers. It will also center on creating high-quality beverages and encouraging consumers to enjoy their coffee in-store instead of taking them to go. So, while there may be fewer discounts in your morning's future, Starbucks is still set to be a great place to go for your morning cup of joe.