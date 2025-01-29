Halo Top Is Discontinuing At Least 11 Flavors This Year
In 2017, Halo Top became the top-selling ice cream pint in the country, and Time Magazine named it one of the best inventions that same year. Its low-calorie frozen desserts have become a favorite for many consumers, but the company has made an announcement that it's discontinuing at least 11 flavors in 2025. With that, it looks like some of its products might end up on our list of discontinued ice creams we wish would be brought back.
Among the pint flavors to be removed from the lineup are customer favorites (including some of the seven Halo Top ice cream flavors we previously ranked). The candy bar, caramel macchiato, chocolate cake batter, oatmeal cookie, and red velvet dairy pints will no longer be available. Of the keto series pints, the caramel butter pecan, chocolate caramel lava cake, and peanut butter chocolate will be discontinued. Additionally, the brand will no longer make the mango, raspberry, and strawberry sorbet pints.
In a statement emailed to Daily Meal, Halo Top director of brand marketing Ryan Roznowski says, "Like any good ice cream shop, we at Halo Top are always working on new flavors we think our fans will love. Sometimes, for those new options to make it onto store shelves, we have to replace flavors that just aren't as popular as they once were." They also recognize that some fans will be disappointed and note, "We are always listening to our fans [and] have brought flavors back due to popular demand in the past, so while it's goodbye to these flavors for now, you never know what the future will hold!"
Select Halo Top frozen dessert pops are also gone
In addition to the pint flavors, Halo Top makes a variety of popsicles, which can be a convenient alternative to its scoopable options. However, the company plans to remove several of these from store shelves, as well. These discontinuations will include the keto pops peanut butter chocolate flavor, as well as the strawberry and triple berry flavors of its yogurt pops lineup. Among the dairy pop flavors to disappear are the chocolate fudge, sea salt caramel, and strawberry swirl.
More surprising, though, is that Halo Top will stop making its entire fruit pops lineup. Fortunately, you can make creamy popsicles at home with frozen fruit and condensed milk if your favorite flavor is no longer available. And you can always use some shot glasses if you don't have a popsicle tray, which will make some fantastic mini desserts. An easy homemade healthy popsicle recipe is a great place to start if you're a fan who will miss Halo Top's lower-sugar fruit pops.