Halo Top Is Discontinuing At Least 11 Flavors This Year

In 2017, Halo Top became the top-selling ice cream pint in the country, and Time Magazine named it one of the best inventions that same year. Its low-calorie frozen desserts have become a favorite for many consumers, but the company has made an announcement that it's discontinuing at least 11 flavors in 2025. With that, it looks like some of its products might end up on our list of discontinued ice creams we wish would be brought back.

Among the pint flavors to be removed from the lineup are customer favorites (including some of the seven Halo Top ice cream flavors we previously ranked). The candy bar, caramel macchiato, chocolate cake batter, oatmeal cookie, and red velvet dairy pints will no longer be available. Of the keto series pints, the caramel butter pecan, chocolate caramel lava cake, and peanut butter chocolate will be discontinued. Additionally, the brand will no longer make the mango, raspberry, and strawberry sorbet pints.

In a statement emailed to Daily Meal, Halo Top director of brand marketing Ryan Roznowski says, "Like any good ice cream shop, we at Halo Top are always working on new flavors we think our fans will love. Sometimes, for those new options to make it onto store shelves, we have to replace flavors that just aren't as popular as they once were." They also recognize that some fans will be disappointed and note, "We are always listening to our fans [and] have brought flavors back due to popular demand in the past, so while it's goodbye to these flavors for now, you never know what the future will hold!"