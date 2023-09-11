For Creamy Popsicles, All You Need Is Frozen Fruit And Condensed Milk

There's nothing quite as refreshing as a cool ice pop on a hot summer day, whether you go for healthy fruit treats or opt for a standard sugary popsicle. Who doesn't love a classic frozen summer treat? And it'll taste even better if you go the extra mile to make it yourself.

Instead of picking up plain popsicles at your local supermarket, take to the kitchen armed with your favorite frozen fruit and some condensed milk. With those ingredients, alongside either some paper cups or a proper popsicle mold, you'll be able to whip up creamy popsicles that cool you down and keep you refreshed. You can get creative with these popsicles, too, and try adding different types of fruit for unique flavors.

We'll tell you everything you need to know about how to make two-ingredient popsicles at home using a condensed milk base. Plus, we'll talk about some other fun ingredient combinations you can use to make creamy, fruit-flavored frozen desserts.