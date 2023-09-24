7 Halo Top Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Of all the Halo Top Light ice cream flavors, this one does the biggest disservice to its namesake. A top-notch cookies and cream ice cream will have a decadent, chunky sweet ice cream with bits of cookie in every bite. Halo Top's cookies and cream fails to deliver on every level, landing it at the bottom of our ranking.

For starters, the texture is admittedly a drawback of all Halo Top dairy products. You don't get that light, low-calorie product without removing some of what makes ice cream so rich and delicious. In the case of this flavor, it was very noticeable.

The biggest flaw, though, is that the cookies here are nearly absent entirely. At first glance, it looks like the normal cookies and cream ice cream you know and love but one bite will erase that feeling. The ice cream itself is a more artificially sweet version of Halo Top's vanilla that doesn't really work on its own. As a result, neither the cookies nor the cream really come through here. You can really feel the corners cut in order to get this into a pint down to just 310 calories.