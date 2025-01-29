Olive Garden's Breadsticks Have TikTok In A Tizzy (For The Goofiest Reason)
Olive Garden's famous never-ending breadsticks are at the center of a hilariously bizarre (but worth getting to the bottom of) conspiracy theory. A viral TikTok video has sparked debate, confusion, and plenty of laughs after one user questioned whether the Italian restaurant's beloved breadsticks are actually just warmed-up hot dog buns. Could it be? In the video posted, they indeed look like hot dog buns.
The short post quickly gained traction, with some people convinced the chain had secretly swapped out its iconic breadsticks for something far less remarkable. Others, however, were not so easily fooled and defended the buttery, garlicky goodness that has been a restaurant staple for years.
So, did Olive Garden really change its breadsticks to hot dog buns? Or is this just another internet-fueled myth that's gotten out of control?
Olive Garden sets the record straight
With all the online speculation swirling, Olive Garden decided to step in and clear up the confusion. The restaurant confirmed that the recipe for its beloved breadsticks has not changed. However, there was one recent tweak.
Daily Meal reached out to Olive Garden, and it explained that in 2023, the chain switched suppliers to ensure its breadsticks were sesame-free. The recipe itself remains untouched, so guests can continue enjoying the warm, buttery breadsticks they know and love. Note that these breadsticks aren't frozen and reheated before serving. They are pre-baked by a bakery, delivered to the restaurant, and simply warmed up when you sit down to eat.
Of course, once Olive Garden shut down the theory, the internet had a field day. Some TikTok users were relieved to hear their favorite endless breadsticks hadn't been downgraded, while others joked that they'd never be able to unsee the resemblance to hot dog buns.
One user commented, "Hot dog buns? In THIS economy? Makes sense." Another wrote, "I don't care what they look like — just keep them coming!" And that user is far from alone, with millions of breadsticks served each year.
While the breadsticks in that particular video may look like hot dog buns, Olive Garden insists they're the same delicious carb-loaded goodness they've always been. So, rest assured that next time you dip one in Alfredo sauce, which you can buy by the pint, by the way, it's still the real deal.