Olive Garden's Breadsticks Have TikTok In A Tizzy (For The Goofiest Reason)

With all the online speculation swirling, Olive Garden decided to step in and clear up the confusion. The restaurant confirmed that the recipe for its beloved breadsticks has not changed. However, there was one recent tweak.

Daily Meal reached out to Olive Garden, and it explained that in 2023, the chain switched suppliers to ensure its breadsticks were sesame-free. The recipe itself remains untouched, so guests can continue enjoying the warm, buttery breadsticks they know and love. Note that these breadsticks aren't frozen and reheated before serving. They are pre-baked by a bakery, delivered to the restaurant, and simply warmed up when you sit down to eat.

Of course, once Olive Garden shut down the theory, the internet had a field day. Some TikTok users were relieved to hear their favorite endless breadsticks hadn't been downgraded, while others joked that they'd never be able to unsee the resemblance to hot dog buns.

One user commented, "Hot dog buns? In THIS economy? Makes sense." Another wrote, "I don't care what they look like — just keep them coming!" And that user is far from alone, with millions of breadsticks served each year.

While the breadsticks in that particular video may look like hot dog buns, Olive Garden insists they're the same delicious carb-loaded goodness they've always been. So, rest assured that next time you dip one in Alfredo sauce, which you can buy by the pint, by the way, it's still the real deal.