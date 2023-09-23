The Olive Garden Takeout Tip You Need If You Can't Get Enough Sauce

When you think of Olive Garden, images of endless breadsticks and that signature salad might come to mind first — but close after, you may see visions of the chain restaurant's pasta. If you're a fan of Olive Garden's pasta offerings, you're sure to know its signature sauces: Traditional marinara, creamy five cheese marinara, beef and Italian sausage meat sauce, and, of course, cheesy alfredo sauce.

If there's ever been a time you wished you could have an extra helping of these sauces at home, you're in luck: You can buy them by the pint through Olive Garden's online ordering app, under the catering section. The marinara, five cheese marinara, meat sauce, and alfredo sauce are all available, both in sauce and dipping sauce form (though the company is not exactly clear how these two options differ, as they have the same prices and calorie counts). This equates to a great deal if you're willing to whip up some pasta at home to go with it.