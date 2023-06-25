Olive Garden Does Actually Bake Its Own Breadsticks, Sort Of

If you've ever wondered whether Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks are cooked fresh, you're definitely in the right place. Many people have pondered this question over the years, and a Reddit poster has come to the rescue with a seemingly accurate answer.

In a post on the popular social media site, a poster asks whether the chain's breadsticks are actually frozen and re-heated prior to serving to customers. A person replies that the breadsticks are not frozen, but instead pre-baked by a bakery that Olive Garden has established a working relationship with. After being made, the breadsticks are transported to Olive Garden locations and stored until a customer orders them. At this point, kitchen staff bake the breadsticks for a few minutes, so they are nice and toasty warm upon arriving at your table.

Finding out that your favorite breadsticks are not frozen is definitely a good thing, especially when you consider just how many establishments use microwaves to "cook" meals. Another Olive Garden employee provided further insight into the breadstick prep process by posting a behind the scenes video.