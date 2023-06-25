Olive Garden Does Actually Bake Its Own Breadsticks, Sort Of
If you've ever wondered whether Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks are cooked fresh, you're definitely in the right place. Many people have pondered this question over the years, and a Reddit poster has come to the rescue with a seemingly accurate answer.
In a post on the popular social media site, a poster asks whether the chain's breadsticks are actually frozen and re-heated prior to serving to customers. A person replies that the breadsticks are not frozen, but instead pre-baked by a bakery that Olive Garden has established a working relationship with. After being made, the breadsticks are transported to Olive Garden locations and stored until a customer orders them. At this point, kitchen staff bake the breadsticks for a few minutes, so they are nice and toasty warm upon arriving at your table.
Finding out that your favorite breadsticks are not frozen is definitely a good thing, especially when you consider just how many establishments use microwaves to "cook" meals. Another Olive Garden employee provided further insight into the breadstick prep process by posting a behind the scenes video.
Former employee provides a peak behind the Olive curtain
In a post shared on TikTok, an Olive Garden employee breaks down what happens when you order breadsticks at the Italian American chain. First, a worker is shown spreading out the pre-cooked breadsticks over a baking tray, which appears to be lined with parchment paper. Next, the breadsticks are seen being placed into an oven, with a caption stating that they'll bake for three minutes.
Once the sticks are complete, they're removed from the oven and butter is applied using a large brush. The hot breadsticks are liberally coated in butter, which sets the stage for the next step, i.e., garlic salt. According to another former staff member at Olive Garden, the garlic salt used to season the breadsticks is not a storebought brand, but instead a special blend concocted by the restaurant itself. This results in a buttery, well-seasoned masterpiece that many consider the highlight of the Olive Garden experience.
Do all Olive Gardens use the same process for their breadsticks?
When it comes to chain dining establishments, the process from location to location can vary quite a bit. As a result, it's natural to wonder whether all Olive Gardens prepare their breadsticks in the same manner. Perhaps there's a location out there that does actually use frozen bread and examples stating otherwise are an anomaly.
Newsweek quotes another Olive Garden employee who verifies the process for making the chain's breadsticks. The former worker, who claims to have been employed by the restaurant for a full decade, states that their location baked the pre-made breadsticks in the oven for three minutes before serving. However, the former employee also shared an additional step their location used to ensure the sticks achieved the perfect crispy texture. In this case, the sticks were turned and baked for another three minutes, otherwise they may still wind up "slightly doughy." These statements illustrate that Olive Garden is quite serious about its breadsticks, much to the delight of its customers.