Review: Only Two Of Peeps' New Flavors Really Taste Any Different

While there are a number of Easter food traditions across the globe, few are as fun, colorful, creative, and festive as Peeps. These little marshmallow bunnies and chicks are an annual favorite in Easter baskets for children and grown ups alike. Though Peeps have been in production since 1953, the Just Born company hasn't rested on its laurels. It has continued to innovate, introducing new flavors of Peeps and Peeps-inspired candies to expand its ever-changing catalog of sweet treats.

This year, the Peeps brand is hopping into springtime with a slew of exciting creations that it hopes will liven up your Easter festivities. There are both nationwide offerings as well as exclusives only available at select retailers.

Having previously sampled and ranked a wide cross-section of the flavors of Peeps available on the market, I am no stranger to these squishy delicacies, which is why it seemed like a natural fit for me to evaluate these new confections from the iconic brand. Read on for my honest, unfiltered reactions to these and to discover whether or not you should go store-hopping to locate all the new flavors.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.