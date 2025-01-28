Review: Only Two Of Peeps' New Flavors Really Taste Any Different
While there are a number of Easter food traditions across the globe, few are as fun, colorful, creative, and festive as Peeps. These little marshmallow bunnies and chicks are an annual favorite in Easter baskets for children and grown ups alike. Though Peeps have been in production since 1953, the Just Born company hasn't rested on its laurels. It has continued to innovate, introducing new flavors of Peeps and Peeps-inspired candies to expand its ever-changing catalog of sweet treats.
This year, the Peeps brand is hopping into springtime with a slew of exciting creations that it hopes will liven up your Easter festivities. There are both nationwide offerings as well as exclusives only available at select retailers.
Having previously sampled and ranked a wide cross-section of the flavors of Peeps available on the market, I am no stranger to these squishy delicacies, which is why it seemed like a natural fit for me to evaluate these new confections from the iconic brand. Read on for my honest, unfiltered reactions to these and to discover whether or not you should go store-hopping to locate all the new flavors.
What do Peeps Tropical Punch Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies taste like?
This Peeps variety is being introduced exclusively to Dollar Trees nationwide: Tropical Punch Flavored Bunnies. These island-inspired sweet treats are available in a 4-count package that retails for an MSRP of $1.25. Each bunny contains 33 calories and is gluten and fat free.
While the packaging for these tropical rabbits suggests notes of pineapple, citrus fruits, and cherries, these flavors were not particularly assertive in the amber-hued marshmallows. They smelled and tasted a lot like classic Peeps, with perhaps just a hint of tanginess. I also found them to be excessively sticky — so much so that they were difficult to take out of the container and adhered to everything from my fingers to the roof of my mouth.
That said, these Peeps could potentially be eaten in a new way, namely as a garnish for a tropical-themed cocktail or baked into a pineapple upside down cake. Otherwise, they may not be worth hunting down for your Easter shenanigans.
What do Peeps Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies taste like?
The new Peeps Chocolate Pudding Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies are another variety that is being released to retailers nationwide. These sweet treats conjure the nostalgia of the instant chocolate pudding many of us grew up eating. They come in 8- and 12-count packages that sell for an MSRP of $1.47 to $2.49 and $2.69 to $2.99, respectively. These bunnies contain 40 calories apiece and are gluten and fat free.
The aroma of these chocolatey Peeps was spot on. Though they were also quite tacky, they were tender and their texture pleasant. The flavor of these reminded me of a traditional chocolate pudding pie. The marshmallow cut the chocolate, making it less bittersweet.
A potentially odd, yet weirdly satisfying, feature of these Peeps was that the powdery, flavored coating on the exterior of these was reminiscent of the granulated cocoa used to make instant pudding. It left a slightly gritty coating on my tongue that had a pleasant mouthfeel as it slowly melted and dissolved. In some ways, the tackiness of the marshmallow actually enhanced this tactile experience by prolonging it and helping to spread the chocolate pellets across my tongue. I cannot quite explain why, but I was a fan.
What does Peeps Egg Hunt taste like?
Among the retailer-specific offerings being introduced this season are the new Peeps Egg Hunt marshmallows. These individually-wrapped marshmallow mini chicks are available exclusively at Walmart. They come in packages of 18 and 36, with the latter having three different colored chicks — pink, blue, and yellow. The 36-pack retails for an MSRP of $9.94. These chicks have just 15 calories apiece and are fat free.
For those familiar with the classic aroma, texture, and flavor of Peeps, this new Egg Hunt flavor is no different. The only thing unique about them is the convenient, easy-to-distribute, individual packaging, which makes them ideal for hiding for an epic Easter egg hunt or populating an Easter basket.
For my money, these Peeps are just okay; they are nothing spectacular. Though they have a pleasant, soft texture that melts in your mouth, they are essentially an exercise in sweetness. They are a sugary delight designed to satisfy a sweet tooth. There is nothing special or unique about them, which means the only reason to grab these versus a full-sized bag of Peeps is the portion size.
What do Peeps Jelly Beans taste like?
Among the treats being released to retailers nationwide are the new Peeps Jelly Beans. These jelly beans come in four flavors, including marshmallow, lemon, strawberry, and blueberry, and are available in 4- or 10-ounce bags that retail for an MSRP of $1.25 to $1.50 and $3.29 to $3.49, respectively. They contain 110 calories per 30-gram, 18-piece serving, and are gluten free, fat free, and kosher.
If I am being honest, these jelly beans were my favorite thing I sampled among the newest introductions to the Peeps brand roster of sweet treats. I happen to love these chewy confections and found them to be comparable to some of the most popular jelly bean flavors in America. Not only did they have a great, toothsome texture, but each flavor was distinctive, which is more than I can say about a majority of the Peeps I tried. I will say that the marshmallow one had a bit of a toasted coconut flavor, but that did not deter me, as I enjoy coconut. The blueberry was suitably tart and the strawberry was sweet, yet not cloying.
My favorite, however, was the lemon-flavored jelly beans. These were equal parts sweet and sour, the perfect pick-me-up to perk up your taste buds and make you salivate. The only problem with these jelly beans is that I could easily polish off an entire 10-ounce bag in one sitting because they go down so easily. These are definitely a win for me.
What do Peeps Breyers Cookies & Cream Flavored Marshmallow Chicks taste like?
The Peeps Breyers Cookies & Cream Flavored Marshmallow Chicks are also a Walmart exclusive. This mash-up seeks to fuse the velvety, yet crunchy, taste of Breyers Cookies & Cream ice cream with the marshmallow-y goodness of classic Peeps. They come in a package of 10 and retail for an MSRP of $1.47. Each Peeps has 27 calories and it is gluten and fat free.
While I wanted to love these Peeps, I did not. Though they started off strong, with an aroma that was decidedly that of the creamy center of an Oreo cookie, this did not translate to the flavor. These ultra sticky Peeps were exceedingly sweet and had a strong, synthetic aftertaste that was somewhat off-putting.
I also felt that the cookie pieces were lacking. One thing that sets Breyers Cookies & Cream ice cream apart are the chunks of chocolate cookies in the mix. The juxtaposition of the crunchy cookies with the creamy ice cream gives this combination a great mouthfeel. This did not translate to the Peeps, which was a disappointment.
What do Peeps Cinnamon Churro Flavored Marshmallow Chicks taste like?
The last sweet treat being launched by Peeps is the Cinnamon Churro Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, which will be available exclusively at the Kroger family of stores. These spicy chickadees sell in a package containing 10 pieces for an MSRP of $1.79. The chicks contain 27 calories each, and are gluten and fat free.
When it comes to Moorish-inspired desserts, few are as beloved or satiating as a cinnamon-y, sugary churro. These fritters made from a choux-like pastry dough have a distinctive flavor that can be hard to emulate. In this case, Peeps actually got it right. It delivered on what might have been an extremely disappointing mash-up.
The aroma of these Peeps was decidedly cinnamon-forward. The marshmallows were tender, but not as sticky, making them easier to handle and chew. The flavor was sweet, but not sickeningly so, with strong notes of cinnamon throughout. There was a warmth and a toasty aftertaste that lingered, which I found to be quite pleasant. These Peeps would be as tasty consumed with a cup of spicy Mexican hot chocolate as they would adorning a cinnamon-flavored cupcake with cinnamon frosting.
Peeps' new treats were a mixed bag
When it comes to developing new flavors of old classics, sometimes it can be hard to capture the nostalgia of the original while coming up with something unique and flavorful. I often think to myself "just because you can, doesn't mean you should." That's how I felt about a few of these new Peeps.
While some, like the Churro and Chocolate Pudding-flavored ones, were a hit, others, like the Tropical and Breyers Cookies & Cream ones, were a miss. Then there was the Egg Hunt variety, which isn't anything new at all, just a repackaging of an old favorite. While I appreciate the pint-sized versions designed for individual consumption, they aren't a novelty, per se, just a convenient version of a classic.
Ultimately, the winning sweet treats were the jelly beans. They knocked it out of the park. Otherwise, if you are looking for an Easter dessert that is a departure from a chocolate bunny or classic Peeps to serve this season, there are plenty of other options out there that can satisfy a sweet tooth and have a bit more sophistication and complexity.