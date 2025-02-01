The Underwhelming Steak You Should Skip At Texas Roadhouse

Of course, the main factor in determining a good steak is the taste. While there's definitely some flavor present in the meat, Daily Meal found that it was more subtle than the other more richly flavored cuts. Texas Roadhouse does have its own seasoning blend that it uses to give flavor to meat, but it could be that on this particular steak, they just weren't heavy-handed enough. Furthermore, since this is a boneless cut, you lose out on the flavor of bone marrow that seeps into your steak with a bone-in cut. If you're after something really packed with flavor, a T-bone steak or ribeye might be better.

Another flavor issue was the char. A bit of char on your steak gives it a restaurant-quality taste as it creates a crispy crust filled with caramelized flavor because of how the Maillard reaction works. However, with Texas Roadhouse's New York Strip, there's more char than you want, leading to an overwhelming flavor and ultimately drowning out the savory flavors of the meat.

Finally, the texture of this steak left much to be desired. When you slice into a steak, you're looking for a tender piece of meat, but we found the New York Strip on the tougher side. Although it's considered a medium cut, meaning it's not the toughest steak, it's not the most tender steak you can buy, either (that's filet mignon). With that said, next time you're after a tasty cut at Texas Roadhouse, you should skip the 8-ounce New York Strip and opt for something different.