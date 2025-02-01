The Underwhelming Steak You Should Skip At Texas Roadhouse
Whether it's date night or you're treating yourself to an evening out, dinner at a steakhouse can be a great choice. And, while there are plenty of steakhouses to choose from, one classic pick is Texas Roadhouse, a location known for juicy sirloins and other cuts, as well as its iconic peanuts in the shell (although availability now varies by location).
Texas Roadhouse offers plenty of different options for meat lovers. To help you decide which cut to choose, Daily Meal tried every steak on the Texas Roadhouse menu and ranked them based on their taste and texture. While the bone-in ribeye took first place and will have your mouth watering, one option you might want to steer clear of is the 8-ounce New York Strip. Although it sounds like a classic cut, this particular steak came out poorly presented — its size looked underwhelming — and the flavor and texture could have been better.
How the 8-ounce New York Strip falls short
Of course, the main factor in determining a good steak is the taste. While there's definitely some flavor present in the meat, Daily Meal found that it was more subtle than the other more richly flavored cuts. Texas Roadhouse does have its own seasoning blend that it uses to give flavor to meat, but it could be that on this particular steak, they just weren't heavy-handed enough. Furthermore, since this is a boneless cut, you lose out on the flavor of bone marrow that seeps into your steak with a bone-in cut. If you're after something really packed with flavor, a T-bone steak or ribeye might be better.
Another flavor issue was the char. A bit of char on your steak gives it a restaurant-quality taste as it creates a crispy crust filled with caramelized flavor because of how the Maillard reaction works. However, with Texas Roadhouse's New York Strip, there's more char than you want, leading to an overwhelming flavor and ultimately drowning out the savory flavors of the meat.
Finally, the texture of this steak left much to be desired. When you slice into a steak, you're looking for a tender piece of meat, but we found the New York Strip on the tougher side. Although it's considered a medium cut, meaning it's not the toughest steak, it's not the most tender steak you can buy, either (that's filet mignon). With that said, next time you're after a tasty cut at Texas Roadhouse, you should skip the 8-ounce New York Strip and opt for something different.