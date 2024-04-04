The Simple Step To Give Your Steaks A Restaurant-Quality Char

The crowning achievement of a deftly cooked steak is the char: that slightly crisp, melty crust that results from a high-heat sear. Few things in our gustatory lives are as satisfying as that first exquisite forkful of a perfectly seared steak, and legions have tried to perfect a restaurant-quality char. You'll hear quite a bit of conflicting information on how to accomplish this: turn the steak frequently; turn it as little as possible; cook it over a wood fire; only use a cast-iron skillet...you get the idea. Turns out there is one fool-proof way of getting an ideal char on your steak: lightly score its surface in a cross-hatch pattern before it hits the grill (or pan).

This tip is more based on science than superstition. Scoring creates more surface area, allowing water to evaporate more efficiently and promoting effective browning via the Maillard Reaction, foundational knowledge for those who want to know how to grill a steak perfectly every time. That's all well and good, but what's really cool is that the scoring method is recommended by celebrity chefs!