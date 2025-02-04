10 Fast Food Wraps That Are Surprisingly Unhealthy
Loads of fast food players have recently joined the wrap bandwagon in hopes of luring in customers for a light lunch or hearty snack. These rolled up sandwich alternatives are delicious and portable, but are they actaully healthy? If you're looking for a nourishing substitute for the classic drive-thru cheeseburger, you might want to take a hard pass on these menu items. In addition to common allergens like eggs, milk, soy, and wheat, you'll find loads of sodium and saturated fat inside these fast food wraps.
In fact, some fast food wraps are far unhealthier than you probably think. They're not just lacking in essential nutrients; these products could be downright detrimental to your wellness goals. If you're aiming for a healthier lifestyle, either make a few swaps or perhaps just skip these fast food wraps, as they are some of the unhealthiest on the menu.
1. Original Double Patty Melt Lettuce Wrap - Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Freddy's puts a spin on its wraps, which make them look rather healthy at first glance: Instead of using a traditional tortilla, its original double patty melt is nestled inside a lettuce leaf. Unfortunately, the end result is one of the unhealthiest options to make this list. Freddy's states its lettuce wraps are "a great alternative to helping maintain a balanced lifestyle." That's debatable.
Freddy's patty melt wraps feature two steak burger patties inside this innocent veggie, with a slice of Swiss cheese and a scoop of grilled onions to boot. You'll save on calories when you ditch the bun for the wrap version, but it's saturated fat content still tips the scales at an unhealthy 15 grams, in addition to a whopping 1200 milligrams of sodium in every serving. Most adults should aim for 2,300 milligrams or less of sodium in an entire day. Eating too much can lead to high blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attack.
2. Tuscan Italian Wrap - Jimmy John's
For the Tuscan Italian Wrap, Jimmy John's really ramps up the Mediterranean wrap experience by taking a garlic herb tortilla and loading it up with three types of meat, including salami, capocollo, and ham, as well as shaved Parmesan, lettuce, onion, tomato, Hellmann's mayo, oil, and vinegar. While this wrap might sound delish, the problem is that these ingredients add up to 16 grams of saturated fat, and...yes, drumroll please...3040 milligrams of sodium. We don't think this is the Mediterranean diet the American Heart Association recommends.
This heaping helping of sodium makes this wrap one of the unhealthiest on our list. So, where did all that sodium come from? "Cured meat," suggests Sirisha Vadali, MD, in an interview with HonorHealth. "Even if you have a sandwich on bread that is high in whole grains, the cold cut itself will raise your blood pressure because of how much sodium is packed into each meat particle," Dr. Vadali explained. All is not lost, though. You can swap the garlic herb tortilla for a classic flour one. This option touts 17 grams of saturated fat and 2780 milligrams of sodium, making it slightly healthier.
3. Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap - Sonic Drive-In
Sonic's nostalgic drive-in experience is a fun concept, but it's Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap is a close contender for a top spot on our list of unhealthy fast food wraps. A plethora of sodium-filled ingredients, like corn chips, shredded cheddar cheese, and chili, skyrocket this fun-sized snack's sodium content to an astonishing 1500 milligrams, plus an unhealthy level of cholesterol-boosting saturated fat: 13 grams, in total.
Pairing crunchy corn chips and chili are a longstanding fan-favorite at Sonic, but when you're talking about healthy choices, you might want to avoid the Fritos Chili Cheese wrap like the plague. The American Heart Association recommends eating no more than 10%, or 20 grams, of saturated fat a day if you're sticking to a 2,000-calorie daily diet. Unlike unsaturated fat, too much saturated fat can increase your risk of heart disease by raising your LDL cholesterol levels.
4. Wake Up Wrap Sandwich with Bacon - Dunkin Donuts
Dunkin' is a convenient pit stop for morning fuel, whether your poison is a cup o' caffeine or a protein-filled breakfast sandwich. While eggs may be a healthier choice than a Boston Kreme donut, this fast food's Wake-Up Wrap Sandwich with bacon is an unhealthy option any time of day. When we envision a wrap, it's loaded with freshly chopped veggies and lean proteins — not this version.
Inside a flour tortilla lays classic bacon, an egg, and cheese. Together, these ingredients make up 5 grams of saturated fat and 590 milligrams of sodium. You can opt for other available meats, too, although the sausage option is even unhealthier with 8 grams of saturated fat and 710 milligrams of sodium, or 40% and 31% of your daily allowance, respectively. For slightly less fat and sodium, the turkey sausage version offers 6 grams of saturated fat and 680 milligrams of sodium, however, that's still 30% of the daily recommendation.
Be wary of what you pair your breakfast sandwich with at Dunkin's too. Picking an unhealthy drink, like a cold foam coffee, adds another harmful ingredient to the meal: sugar.
5. Ranch Chicken Wrap - Arby's
Arby's opened its doors in Ohio more than six decades ago with a simple concept to sell roast beef sandwiches via its drive-up window. Fast forward to today and you'll find loads of menu expansions, including the Ranch Chicken Wrap. This tortilla-based sandwich offers hungry snackers a meal complete with a breaded chicken tender, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and a smear of Parmesan peppercorn ranch. This zesty topping certainly adds some zing to the wrap, but it doesn't do anything for its health factor.
As for this wrap's overall nutrition, you'll consume 7 grams of saturated fat and 1003 milligrams of sodium. That's a lot of unhealthy ingredients for a snack size wrap — roughly half of an adult's recommended daily allowance. But where is all that saturated fat coming from? One guess is the deep-fried chicken tender. This cooking method increases the wrap's unhealthy factor, because Arby's uses corn oil in its fryers, which is composed of 13% saturated fat.
6. Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap - Burger King
Burger King is another long-standing burger joint looking to rule the wrap game. In 2023, the chain released its lineup of BK Royal Crispy Wraps to ravenous consumers. These new menu items were seemingly fresh and healthy options for those who didn't want the classic between-the-bun fare. The company thought this snack-able size option was the perfect way to satisfy its patron's cravings. But is it healthy? Not in our opinion.
The main ingredients in every Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap run the typical fast food gamut, including a flour tortilla, crispy white meat chicken breast, tomato, and lettuce, but these also have a triple pepper fiery glaze and the King's own top secret Royal sauce. While that does sound like a tasty combination, this wrap has 5 grams of saturated fat and 920 milligrams of sodium. Those values make it one of the healthier of the unhealthiest, but mainly because of its small size.
7. Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap - Wendy's
We were surprised to learn that Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is unhealthy. It's grilled, right? While it's true that Dave Thomas doesn't deep fry this fillet, it's still loaded with plenty of sodium — 1170 milligrams to be exact. This wrap's 5 grams of saturated fat is some of the lowest on this list, but we still wouldn't call it "healthy." The ingredients — a flour tortilla, diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, and ranch dressing — do sound scrumptious. However, by making simple changes, such as ditching the cheese and condiment, you can reduce the wrap's sodium content.
Wendy's introduced this "spring-inspired" menu item to followers back in 2023 and offered it again in 2024. It's bigger than the typical snack-sized offering from other fast food joints, but in our experience it's mostly tortilla and lettuce. When it's available, you might want to order a couple if you're hungry enough to devour an entrée — just remember the sodium.
There is one thing we do like on the ingredients list: the lettuce. There is a difference between romaine and iceberg and piling the more nutritious option on your wrap could impact your health. While neither option contains saturated fat or a significant amount of sodium, romaine has a better nutritional profile than iceberg. When you compare these two ingredients, romaine offers up 40% of your daily recommendation of vitamin K and 25% of vitamin A per cup. Iceberg, on the other hand, only contains 15% of K and 2% of A. If only the lettuce was enough to make this pick a healthy choice, though.
8. Chicken and Bacon Ranch Melt - Subway
When you think of fresh, wholesome meal options that you can get-and-go fast, Subway likely comes to mind. We remember the late '90s when this sandwich shop's low-fat creations were all the rage. But its chicken and bacon ranch melt, part of its lineup of Signature Wraps introduced in 2018, is anything but nutritious. This full-size portable menu item has 9 grams of saturated fat and 1090 milligrams of sodium.
Subway's sandwich artists pile rotisserie-style chicken breast strips, a layer of hickory-smoked bacon, some Monterey cheddar cheese, fresh goodies like lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a tortilla, then drizzle it with peppercorn ranch sauce (which adds 100 milligrams of sodium all by itself). While the ingredients are probably delicious, it's the bacon we just can't get past. Regularly eating hickory smoked meats could increase your risk of some cancers and is considered carcinogenic, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
9. Cool Wrap - Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is a popular place to go when you're craving a grab-and-go meal, like it's Cool Wrap. But is this a healthy option ? Let's take a look at the ingredients, shall we? Each full-sized wrap features sliced grilled chicken breast, green leaf lettuce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, flaxseed flour flatbread, and avocado lime ranch dressing. While this ingredient list might appear rather healthy at first glance, looks can be deceiving.
Chick-fil-A's Cool Wrap has 9 grams of saturated fat and 1420 milligrams of sodium. In fact, it has one of the highest sodium levels of all the picks on this list (beat out only by Sonic). Sauces like Chick-fil-A's avocado lime ranch are surprising contributors to the Cool Wrap's overall unhealthiness with 5 grams of saturated fat and 520 grams of sodium on its own. Consider leaving off this dressing and save yourself half the fat and almost a third of the sodium.
10. Classic Crispy Jack Wrap - Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box is well known for its burgers, and not too surprisingly, it launched its own wrap in 2023. Yes, this one's unhealthy too. The franchise debuted its Classic Crispy Jack Wrap in a calculated move that came just in time to join rivals in the race to satisfy snackers. Jack's contender in the wrap ring stars everything you expect in a Mickey D's replacement, including a fried all white meat chicken strip, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickles, buttermilk ranch dressing, Good Good sauce, and a flour tortilla. You may be flabbergasted by the amount of saturated fat and sodium in this snack-size wrap: 5 grams and 860 milligrams, respectively.
So, just what is Jack in the Box's so-called "Good Good" sauce? Soybean oil. Well, that's the first ingredient anyway. This condiment contains up to 15% saturated fat, which makes this sauce an unhealthy choice for your heart. One report from the University of California suggests that soybean oil is even more "fattening" than a diet that's high in fructose. Maybe it would be better to skip the Classic Crispy Jack Wrap, after all.