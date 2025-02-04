10 Fast Food Wraps That Are Surprisingly Unhealthy

We were surprised to learn that Wendy's Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap is unhealthy. It's grilled, right? While it's true that Dave Thomas doesn't deep fry this fillet, it's still loaded with plenty of sodium — 1170 milligrams to be exact. This wrap's 5 grams of saturated fat is some of the lowest on this list, but we still wouldn't call it "healthy." The ingredients — a flour tortilla, diced grilled chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, and ranch dressing — do sound scrumptious. However, by making simple changes, such as ditching the cheese and condiment, you can reduce the wrap's sodium content.

Wendy's introduced this "spring-inspired" menu item to followers back in 2023 and offered it again in 2024. It's bigger than the typical snack-sized offering from other fast food joints, but in our experience it's mostly tortilla and lettuce. When it's available, you might want to order a couple if you're hungry enough to devour an entrée — just remember the sodium.

There is one thing we do like on the ingredients list: the lettuce. There is a difference between romaine and iceberg and piling the more nutritious option on your wrap could impact your health. While neither option contains saturated fat or a significant amount of sodium, romaine has a better nutritional profile than iceberg. When you compare these two ingredients, romaine offers up 40% of your daily recommendation of vitamin K and 25% of vitamin A per cup. Iceberg, on the other hand, only contains 15% of K and 2% of A. If only the lettuce was enough to make this pick a healthy choice, though.