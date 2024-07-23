Review: Jimmy John's Mediterranean Wraps Nailed The Greek Cuisine Experience

The first item I tried from the new menu was the Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, which featured a gorgeous green spinach wrap that was smothered in Sabra's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Then, generous piles of cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olive tapenade, and lettuce were placed on top to create a bed for the bits of chicken. To top it off, an oregano-basil seasoning mix, oil, and vinegar were sprinkled on top.

Its preparation looked like the formation of a mountain, and all wrapped up, it still looked mighty hefty in its more compact shape. The wrap was cut in half, and seeing all those veggie ingredients together gave off the aura of healthy food. Nor sure of it was just an illusion or not, for this item still came in at 890 calories.

The chicken was a little mushy, but had a nice plain, inoffensive taste to it. The tapande too was nothing flashy, conveying enough of olives' usual liquidy saltiness, without overdoing it. Eaten in a complete bite, the sharp feta cheese led this wrap's flavor profile. The feta added a little more punch to the chicken, and filled in on the salt content that the tapenade held back on. All in all, it was a tasty wrap that seemed to have Mediterranean vibes, as well as a clean, and healthy all-around appeal to it.