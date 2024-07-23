Review: Jimmy John's Mediterranean Wraps Nailed The Greek Cuisine Experience
Jimmy John's success has always hinged on its meats and veggies sandwiched between its signature bread. For the last few summers, it added an alternative breading into the mix by throwing a wrap party of sorts. In the fall of 2023, the chain announced wraps were here to stay, and in the summer of 2024, the chain continued to break out new flavors within them. After a run with its Firecracker Wrap, a new Mediterranean Flavors menu is now taking over for a limited time. This menu includes a Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, a Mediterranean Veggie Wrap, Jimmy Pita Chips, and a Roasted Red Pepper Hummus by Sabra.
So, is Jimmy John's new Mediterranean Flavors menu as cool as a sea breeze, or should we just count down the days until this simmering summer is over? I popped on over to my nearest location for a first taste to find out for myself. The following chew and review is based on taste, flavor, uniqueness, Mediterranean-ess, and overall lovability.
What does Jimmy John's Mediterranean Chicken Wrap taste like?
The first item I tried from the new menu was the Mediterranean Chicken Wrap, which featured a gorgeous green spinach wrap that was smothered in Sabra's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Then, generous piles of cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olive tapenade, and lettuce were placed on top to create a bed for the bits of chicken. To top it off, an oregano-basil seasoning mix, oil, and vinegar were sprinkled on top.
Its preparation looked like the formation of a mountain, and all wrapped up, it still looked mighty hefty in its more compact shape. The wrap was cut in half, and seeing all those veggie ingredients together gave off the aura of healthy food. Nor sure of it was just an illusion or not, for this item still came in at 890 calories.
The chicken was a little mushy, but had a nice plain, inoffensive taste to it. The tapande too was nothing flashy, conveying enough of olives' usual liquidy saltiness, without overdoing it. Eaten in a complete bite, the sharp feta cheese led this wrap's flavor profile. The feta added a little more punch to the chicken, and filled in on the salt content that the tapenade held back on. All in all, it was a tasty wrap that seemed to have Mediterranean vibes, as well as a clean, and healthy all-around appeal to it.
What does Jimmy John's Mediterranean Veggie Wrap taste like?
To say that Jimmy John's Mediterranean Veggie Wrap is the Mediterranean Chicken Wrap minus chicken is actually doing it a disservice. Yes, the ingredients do line up one to one, minus the chicken, but they almost taste like two totally different wraps. While lighter in protein and 110 fewer calories, the physical girth of the wrap and its ability to fill a stomach are not far off.
With the Mediterranean Veggie Wrap sliced in two, the amount of lettuce looked much more abundant than it did in the Chicken Wrap. With the chicken absent from the picture here, the veggies were elevated in taste and importance. Normally, I'm very anti-tomatoes on a sandwich, as they usually add a sogginess that bogs down the rest of the ingredients. However, they made this wrap even better and more like a handheld Greek-like salad. Somehow, it ended up being even more satisfying, fresh, and clean tasting than the Mediterranean Chicken Wrap was.
The only downside I noticed was the lack of Sabra's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. I physically saw it within the wrap itself, but if it had any flavor to add, it was all but muted by all the other ingredients.
What does Jimmy John's Pita Chips and Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus taste like?
It took four decades, but Jimmy John's is finally giving pita chips a chance to shine at its sub shops. The orange bag they are housed in denotes these Jimmy Chips as being "baked," "crunchy & crispy," and "pita perfection." What the chain neglected to mention on the bag is that they're rather bland and in desperate need of salt. The ingredients include 2% or less of sea salt and vinegar, and apparently they needed like 22% or much more of both.
After missing its taste in the wraps, I was finally ready to make direct contact with Sabra's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Sadly, it wasn't worth the wait. The hummus looked like a creamy, yet pasty pumpkin puree with flecks of red pepper. The pepper flavoring makes itself known right off the bat, but somehow it all goes very sour from there. My mouth was left with a bitterness that told my brain to pass on a second dipping.
When the pita chips were dipped into the hummus, I was hoping one would bail the other out in terms of flavor. Neither did the other any flavor favors, making this whole side item affair a missed Mediterranean opportunity.
How to buy Jimmy John's Mediterranean Flavors Menu
Jimmy John's Mediterranean Flavors menu is available at participating locations for a limited time only. All items can be ordered a la carte, or you can order the Mediterranean Feast, which includes a choice of either wrap, the pita chips, a cup of hummus, and a drink. Prices may vary per location, but I ordered the Mediterranean Feast with the Chicken Wrap, and the Veggie wrap a la carte, and it set me back $14.75 and $12.50 respectively.
The new menu items can be purchased anytime Jimmy John's is open, while supplies last. Orders can be placed in-store, online, or via the app; they can also be placed in advance for pick-up or delivery. The wraps come in one size, but can be ordered as an "Unwich," which replaces the spinach wrap with lettuce.
Our final thoughts on Jimmy John's Mediterranean Flavors menu
I love Greek food and am always a little leery when American chains tap into that cuisine. Thankfully, any worries I may have had were quickly erased as I delved into both of Jimmy John's Mediterranean Wraps. I'm still a bit dumbfounded that the Veggie version was more enjoyable than the Chicken-filled one, but trying new things is always about being surprised. Regardless, both captured the promised Mediterranean flavors one would expect, and the end result somehow left me feeling good long after I demolished them. Perhaps that endless sea of green hues — from the spinach wrap to the oodles of lettuce bits — convinced me that I was eating healthy.
As for the Pita Chips and Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, the less said about them, the better. The chips were okay, but really needed a dusting of salt to make them worthy of munching on their own. The hummus was an inspired idea that just didn't hit the mark. Perhaps a roasted pepper and feta spread would have worked better. Hopefully that Mediterranean dip ship can sail next summer, paired with a gyro wrap?