Dirty Up Your Martini With Feta Brine For A Smoother Sip

It may seem like a long jump between the iconic green olive brine the drink is associated with and a cheese brine, but in reality they are closer than you think. First off, bartenders have been garnishing martinis with cheese-stuffed olives for a long time, so making the stuffing the headliner isn't much of a stretch.

Plus, feta got its start in Greece around 8,000 years ago. Remember, this is the same Mediterranean region that's known for olives, so it's a long-standing marriage in the culinary world. The fact that feta and olives play off each other so well in culinary delights like feta and kalamata salsa and penne with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and feta means it's no surprise they can substitute for each other too.

In the case of the martini, swapping the olive brine for feta brine brings an unassuming, softer essence to the glass. In addition, it sustains the expectation of a murky presentation with its fat-infused milky goodness. The flavor profile of feta brine still delivers on the salty touch the classic is known for, and pairs well with the juniper-foundation of gin in the same way olive brine does. Then there's the obvious fact that wine and cheese are a marriage made in heaven, so the creamy essence of feta brine merges with vermouth — a wine fortified with brandy, herbs, and botanicals — flawlessly.