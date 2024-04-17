Is There A Difference Between Pickled And Preserved Lemons?

It is no secret that lemon can add vibrance to any dish; a quick squeeze toward the end of the cooking process can sharpen other flavors and deliver its citrusy taste. Most of the time, it doesn't take much lemon zest or juice to make a difference, but there are certainly instances where you might be hankering for a bolder bite. That's when preserved lemons can come in handy — all you need is brine and a bit of time.

Yes, brine and time are also the ingredients for pickling. So the very straightforward answer to the question at the start of this article is "no". Namely, pickled lemons and preserved lemons are the same thing. Although they are more commonly referred to as preserved lemons, the fermentation process creates the preserved or pickled lemons and helps develop their striking flavor — so to call them a kind of pickle is strictly correct.