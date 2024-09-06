The Salmon Martini Truly Toes The Line Between Cursed And Classy

The world is not in short supply of martinis, from classic gins to fruity twists. There are tried-and-true favorites including espresso martinis, as well as lesser-known versions like dirty martinis spiked with hot sauce. Ultimately, it feels like the martini universe has seen it all. Nothing can shock us anymore — or so we thought, until we stumbled upon the salmon martini.

Yes, salmon martinis are actually a thing, and it's hard to know whether to be delighted or disgusted. But if one thing is certain, it piques our interest, because this variation toes the line between cursed and classy. The long-stemmed martini glass oozes elegance while the briny flavor highlights that the name isn't just for show. This cocktail is, indeed, made with salmon.

All this begs the question: What exactly is in a salmon martini? And does it even taste good? Luckily, we've gone on a fishing expedition to uncover all the details. So if you're looking to shake up your cocktail routine (or simply dying of curiosity), read on.