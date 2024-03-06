11 Most Common Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Lobster

Giant lobsters at the fish market look so tempting. Who wouldn't want to pick up one of those big boys, especially if you're cooking to impress guests? After all, bigger lobsters mean more succulent flesh to feast on, right? Not quite. The truth is the biggest lobsters on the market are typically the oldest ones. But this isn't a good thing because it also means they will have tougher muscles. So, instead of enjoying lobster meat that dissolves on your tongue, you might struggle with flesh that's rubbery and hard to chew.

Another big issue with these monster lobsters is that cooking them can sometimes get complicated. Because they're so big, heat might not spread evenly to all the parts. So when you get it out of the pot, some bits might still be mushy while others are overdone.

When next you shop for this ocean delicacy, turn your eyes away from the biggest ones in stock. Go for medium-sized lobsters instead if you want to avoid all that hassle. Smaller lobsters tend to pack loads of flavor, and their muscles haven't turned hard yet. They're also much easier to handle in the kitchen. If you're looking for advice on the specific size of lobsters to purchase, consider sticking to those weighing about 1 and ¼ to 2 pounds. These are usually the best for optimal flavor and texture.