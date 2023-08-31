For True Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites, You Need Cottage Cheese

Starbucks egg bites — essentially tiny, handheld frittatas made in muffin tins — are a popular breakfast option, perhaps because there's something so satisfying about having a savory treat with your coffee. Let's be real, though — treating yourself to Starbucks for breakfast each morning can get expensive. Though Trader Joe's egg bites are a good dupe, you can save even more money by making them yourself. Plus, homemade egg bites are effortlessly customizable. For these reasons, it's no wonder there's an abundance of Starbucks egg bite copycat recipes on the internet. However, some are more reminiscent of the original than others. One ingredient that will make your egg bites taste much more like their inspiration is cottage cheese.

Though this may come as a surprise, cottage cheese is actually the first ingredient listed in two of Starbucks' egg bite varieties and second only to egg whites in the other. Given its prominence as a component of this snack, it's imperative to include this dairy product if you want your egg bites to resemble the Starbucks version.