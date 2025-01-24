This Chain Restaurant Will Officially Open On Sundays (And Employees Are Getting Upset)

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a mega-popular bakery chain with approximately 650 locations across the United States. But after the company's sale to a new private equity owner and the departure of its co-founder, the beloved specialty cake retailer is changing up its operating hours, according to a report from CNN. Starting February 2, all locations will be required to open on Sundays for at least five hours.

This change to the company's longstanding policy that franchisees had the option to close on Sundays will not change much for most employees. According to the company, over 500 Nothing Bundt Cakes locations already serve better-than-homemade cakes on Sundays.

But not all of the chain's employees and franchisees are taking this new policy well. According to CNN, some franchisees are even choosing to sell their stores rather than conform to the new rules. And for some, the reason for this decision comes down to questions of religious liberty.