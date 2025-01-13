How Does Walmart's Return Policy Stack Up To Costco's?
When deciding where to shop, return policies may not always be top of mind. But it's a good idea to have general knowledge of what the return policies are at your most frequented stores.
Return policies will outline which items you can return or exchange and how long you have to return them. The return window can be anywhere from two weeks to several months, depending on the store and the item that you want to return. The return policy will also outline any additional terms, conditions and exclusions. Understandably, certain items have more flexibility than others when it comes to returns.
Walmart and Costco are two highly popular destinations for getting everything from groceries to electronics to clothing and more — any of which may need to be returned at some point. So how do the return policies of the two chain stores compare?
What is Walmart's return policy?
Overall, the general return window for most items at Walmart — whether bought in-store or online — is 90 days unless the item is stated as an exception, according to the official return policy on Walmart's website. Most electronics have a shorter return window of just 30 days. And you have just 14 days to return wireless phones. With this in mind, you have about three months to return items such as groceries (including some of the bougie foods that can be bought at Walmart), clothing, toys, and more.
The return policy is also a bit different during the holiday season, likely to account for buying gifts early and still having time to return them. Most items bought between October 1 and January 31 are able to be returned until January 31 (or later).
While there are plenty of reasons why you may need to return an item, the Walmart website makes a point of assuring customers that any damaged or defective item will be eligible for either a replacement or a refund — whether this item was shipped to you or you bought it in-store.
What is Costco's return policy?
Costco's return policy is known for being quite generous. You can return just about any item at any time — there is no general return window. However, there are some exceptions. For example, all electronics and major appliances have a 90 day return window, as stated in the official return policy on Costco's website. Additionally, if you want to return a diamond over one carat, you can, but you must provide all the paperwork provided at time of purchase. Further, batteries, tires, or any "products with a limited useful life expectancy" will likely have a specific return window, which will be specified at the time of purchase.
There are also some items that simply cannot be returned, such as cigarettes, alcohol, and gift cards. Other non-refundable items include airline tickets, event tickets, and precious metals. There's also one pantry item that you cannot return: rice. You also may be wondering if you can return a Costco cake. The short answer is yes — but with caveats.
One last thing to note is that Costco has a membership fee, while Walmart does not — so can you get a refund on the membership fee? Yes, you can receive a refund (and cancellation) on your membership any time if you are dissatisfied. Overall, Costco wins when it comes to return policies, while Walmart's 90-day window for most items is still generous relative to other retailers.