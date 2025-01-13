How Does Walmart's Return Policy Stack Up To Costco's?

When deciding where to shop, return policies may not always be top of mind. But it's a good idea to have general knowledge of what the return policies are at your most frequented stores.

Return policies will outline which items you can return or exchange and how long you have to return them. The return window can be anywhere from two weeks to several months, depending on the store and the item that you want to return. The return policy will also outline any additional terms, conditions and exclusions. Understandably, certain items have more flexibility than others when it comes to returns.

Walmart and Costco are two highly popular destinations for getting everything from groceries to electronics to clothing and more — any of which may need to be returned at some point. So how do the return policies of the two chain stores compare?