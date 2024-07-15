The Company That's Probably Behind Costco's Kirkland Hard Seltzer

While it's true that the sales of hard seltzers have been on the decline over the last few years, these refreshing alcoholic beverages aren't going anywhere any time soon. Thanks to their fun flavors and drinkability, lots of people count brands like White Claw and Truly as go-to choices when seeking alcoholic libations. For those unhappy about the often-high prices of these choices, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand offers a lower-cost version that many shoppers enjoy.

Members of the popular warehouse retail chain often clamor to discover the brands behind Costco's Kirkland products. When it comes to the store's hard seltzer, no official statement has been given about which company manufactures it. However, sources on the internet claim that the manufacturer is a business called Patco Brands, which includes a separate company called Hayden Spirits. Patco Brands is also purported to be the manufacturer of Target's Mystic Reef hard seltzer, which comes in a similar selection of flavors when compared to the Kirkland brand.