The Company That's Probably Behind Costco's Kirkland Hard Seltzer
While it's true that the sales of hard seltzers have been on the decline over the last few years, these refreshing alcoholic beverages aren't going anywhere any time soon. Thanks to their fun flavors and drinkability, lots of people count brands like White Claw and Truly as go-to choices when seeking alcoholic libations. For those unhappy about the often-high prices of these choices, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand offers a lower-cost version that many shoppers enjoy.
Members of the popular warehouse retail chain often clamor to discover the brands behind Costco's Kirkland products. When it comes to the store's hard seltzer, no official statement has been given about which company manufactures it. However, sources on the internet claim that the manufacturer is a business called Patco Brands, which includes a separate company called Hayden Spirits. Patco Brands is also purported to be the manufacturer of Target's Mystic Reef hard seltzer, which comes in a similar selection of flavors when compared to the Kirkland brand.
Why businesses are reluctant to name private label manufacturers
Costco certainly isn't alone in offering a wide selection of private-label goods to its shoppers — here's a ranking of the top private-label grocery store brands to illustrate. For those unaware, private-label brands are exclusive to specific retailers but manufactured by third-party companies. In many cases, these goods are designed to rival name-brand products, albeit for a lower cost to entice consumers. This explains the numerous comparisons between big hard seltzer brands like White Claw and Kirkland hard seltzer.
Despite the ubiquity of private-label brands at Costco and other stores, most chains are unwilling to disclose the exact manufacturers behind these products. In some cases, big-name brands are responsible for producing private-label products, and these companies don't want to risk losing money on their branded items should customers decide to go with the comparable lower-cost option. On the retailer side, stores like Costco remain mum on the manufacturers of their goods to deter competitors from offering the same goods in their stores, albeit under a different brand name.
How does Kirkland hard seltzer rank among Costco shoppers?
Patco Brands, the purported creator of Kirkland hard seltzer, is associated with quite a few products under its Hayden Spirits banner. This includes a wide selection of liquors, liqueurs, and ready-to-drink cocktails, which means that the manufacturer definitely has the experience to create a tasty hard seltzer brand. According to Costco shoppers on Reddit, opinions of the alcoholic beverage are favorable overall. As described by one commenter, "Light and refreshing ... I think they are similar to White Claw products." Another emphatically stated, "I drink these religiously ... the best deal on any hard seltzer!"
Similar praise was heaped on Kirkland hard seltzer over on Facebook, with some commenters describing the beverage as "my favorite seltzer" and "so good." There was some dissension among hard seltzer fans, however, with one person claiming, "They give me a headache." Another person said the Kirkland brand was just "fine," but conceded that "they make good mixers with vodka." A Costco alcohol fact that you may not have realized is how prolific the store is when it comes to sales of beverages, and help from third-party manufacturers is a big reason why the warehouse retail chain is able to provide so many options to shoppers.