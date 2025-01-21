Pokémon Fans Rejoice: A New Limited Edition Meal Is Coming To McDonald's

Gamers of all ages will be excited to learn that McDonald's and Pokémon Company International have teamed up yet again. The collaboration will feature a variety of unique Pokémon experiences for fans of the game. The first experience is the box itself: McDonald's and Pokémon Company International have designed four themed happy meal boxes. Each one is vibrantly colored and has a different Pokémon character on it — Charizard, Roaring Moon, Rayquaza, and Dragonite with Pikachu on his back.

Inside is what many Pokémon card collectors will be after though. Each Happy Meal will come with four Pokémon trading cards in a pack that also contains a sheet of stickers for decorating an included Pokémon poster. You should be able to get the booster card packs without purchasing a Happy Meal, like buying McDonald's Happy Meal toys on their own, just ask the employee at the register — it's one of the top hacks you should know before ordering at McDonald's and might be the best way to collect them all. This new Pokémon Happy Meal collaboration launches January 21, 2025 and will continue while supplies last.