Pokémon Fans Rejoice: A New Limited Edition Meal Is Coming To McDonald's
Gamers of all ages will be excited to learn that McDonald's and Pokémon Company International have teamed up yet again. The collaboration will feature a variety of unique Pokémon experiences for fans of the game. The first experience is the box itself: McDonald's and Pokémon Company International have designed four themed happy meal boxes. Each one is vibrantly colored and has a different Pokémon character on it — Charizard, Roaring Moon, Rayquaza, and Dragonite with Pikachu on his back.
Inside is what many Pokémon card collectors will be after though. Each Happy Meal will come with four Pokémon trading cards in a pack that also contains a sheet of stickers for decorating an included Pokémon poster. You should be able to get the booster card packs without purchasing a Happy Meal, like buying McDonald's Happy Meal toys on their own, just ask the employee at the register — it's one of the top hacks you should know before ordering at McDonald's and might be the best way to collect them all. This new Pokémon Happy Meal collaboration launches January 21, 2025 and will continue while supplies last.
Opportunities to earn in-game rewards
In addition to the goodies that McDonald's and Pokémon Company International are including in the Happy Meal, customers will have the opportunity to earn rewards in two Pokémon mobile games. Much more advanced than what was available with the first McDonald's Happy Meal, those who order Happy Meals via the McDonald's app can unlock a one-time 15-digit code to redeem in the Pokémon TCG Pocket app for 12 wonder hourglasses and 24 pack hourglasses. These hourglasses can be used to get one random digital card and two digital booster packs in the app's Wonder Pick feature. Each player is limited to redeeming just one of these Happy Meal program codes in the game app.
On top of that, customers who play the Pokémon GO mobile game can visit their local McDonald's restaurants to visit in-game Sponsored PokéStops or Gyms. This collaboration started in December 2024 but, for certain 2025 weeks — January 20-26, February 10-16, and March 10-16 — players will be able to activate Lure Modules to attract wild Pokémon and join five-star raids at the sponsored gyms.