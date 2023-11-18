The Soda Hack That's Sure To Tone Down The Fiery Heat Of Chili Peppers

While an episode of "Hot Ones" might have a glass of milk ready for its guests, that beverage may not be the only way to temper the scorching spice from chili peppers. A lime-sugar soda might be the bubbly way to extinguish the flames.

Peppers are spicy due to their capsaicin levels. Even though some people subscribe to the idea that removing seeds, piths, and veins can reduce spiciness, some peppers still have an inherent heat. If eliminating that ingredient from a recipe is not possible, a soak in lemon-lime soda can be the solution. The idea is that the sugar and acid in the beverage can bring that intense flavor in check.

Allow the chili peppers to sit in the liquid for about an hour to achieve the desired results. After that bath, the heat disappears, and the vegetable tastes more like a bell pepper. If using this method, it is best to rinse the peppers well. Most recipes do not call for sugary citrus peppers.

For the cook who wants the crunch or color from a chili pepper but prefers to avoid the flavor flames, a lemon-lime soda can be an easy-to-implement food hack.