Molly Baz's Secret For Unbeatable Chicken Noodle Soup

Molly Baz's chicken noodle soup is a meal you won't be able to stop talking about once you try it. This Jewish penicillin, in a cup, bowl, or however you like to slurp up soup, will give you all the warm comforting vibes needed whether you are nursing a cold or need to take the chill off after a cold day. But this is not your grandmother's classic chicken noodle soup; it's better. Baz's version gives the bird some extra TLC you don't normally encounter in a basic chicken noodle soup. As she revealed on her website, the cook and recipe developer begins by boiling her chicken in seasoned water to create the base broth and removes it once the thickest part of the meat hits an internal temperature of 150 degrees Fahrenheit. This is strategic. It allows her to carve it up and get all the breast meat while simultaneously keeping it moist so it doesn't overcook.

However, that's not the step that truly separates this soup from other chicken noodle soups. Baz, then, does something a little unexpected. She returns the carcass, along with the thighs and wings, with the meat still intact, back to the broth and allows them to simmer and continue to impart their concentrated flavor. This is because bones like the legs, wings, and even chicken feet, which can be a little disconcerting to look at, contain the most connective tissues and marrow, both of which contribute to creating the tastiest broth.