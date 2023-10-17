For Mouthwatering Bone Broth, You Need A Little Vinegar

As a home cook, one of the most deeply satisfying things you can do is make a stock. It's an excellent repository of vegetable scraps, a sublime tailor-made foundation for everything from phô to chicken noodle soup, and a nutritious culinary supplement. If you're really into maximizing nutrition, consider making bone broth.

While many stocks are made from animal bones, bone broths really go the distance both in terms of simmering time and collagen-and-nutrient extraction (although, if you want to get technical about it, it's also a stock). There are a few foundational rules for making bone broth, primarily about the blanching and roasting of the meaty bones. But another indispensable bone broth ingredient comes in the form of vinegar, typically apple cider vinegar. You need this, not only for its slight acidic bite, but also to help extract the collagen and nutrients from the bones which give bone broth its richness and depth of flavor.

Vinegar is an acid, after all, and as such is pretty good at breaking things down. This makes it an ideal for extracting the nutrients and collagen in the marrow, once it's able to gain access to cracked, roasted bones during the boil.