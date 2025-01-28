The Science Behind Why Freezers Have Those Ridges Along The Bottom

Of all the culinary wonders in the world, few have confused owners of modern-day appliances like the ridges that line the bottom of a freezer. Not even the question of how often you should really clean your freezer has captivated our imaginations the way those lines have. If you've never noticed, there are a series of thick, white bumps that run along the inside floor of your icebox. If you are among the contingency who has seen a particular hack on social media and think it is for upright stacking of those foam trays that grocery stores use for packaging pork chops, chicken, and ground beef, you may want to phone a friend. While seemingly clever and practical, that is not the right answer.

The real reason those ridges exist may surprise you, but refrigerator engineers build these appliances based on science and know what they are doing. The ridges allow for the efficient circulation of cold air, creating a more consistent temperature. This is essential because unlike a fridge where you have lots of flat surfaces and the cool air is moved by way of vapor compression, freezers are much colder and use vacuum insulation to prohibit condensation. If the floor surface of a freezer was flat like a pancake, the air couldn't move around properly. This would result in condensation buildup causing the food packaging to stick like cement to the bottom of your freezer.