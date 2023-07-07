How Often Should You Really Clean Your Freezer?

Take a good long look inside your freezer. Some of you may have a lot of stuff in there — frozen vegetables, leftovers, pizza. Maybe some of you pride yourself on keeping your freezer relatively empty to prevent clutter and keep space open. But whether or not your freeze is jam-packed or empty, there's one question you should be asking yourself: How often should I actually clean it out?

You don't need to clean your freezer as often as you would clean your floor or your oven, but it's important to build up a habit of doing it every so often. Real Simple, for example, recommends doing a deep clean of your freezer four times a year (which equates to every three months). You don't have to obsessively clean your freezer each and every day — all you need to do is clean it out on a schedule, whether it's one particular day of the month or once every three or four months.

It's important to get into the habit of cleaning your freezer every so often. Even if the food within it is frozen, there can still be a chance that bacteria and other germs can thrive if your freezer doesn't receive proper care and maintenance.