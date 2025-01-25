This Basic Flipping Mistake Is Ruining Your Fried Eggs

If you are making over-easy fried eggs, fry it like you would a sunny side up, but wait to flip it once the egg white starts to form a thin see-through veil around the edges of the runny yolk. Once this happens, and it does so in a matter of a few seconds, you can flip it and cook for an additional 15 to 20 seconds. It happens fast, so don't turn your attention away from your frying pan or you might overcook the yolks.

But, if you prefer a fried egg where the yolk is slightly firm and only a little runny, then over-medium is your happy place. You will want to follow the same steps you use for an over-easy egg, only allow it to cook for an additional 30 to 40 seconds after you flip it. The same is true if you want an over-hard egg which is more like a hockey puck where the whites and yolk are completely cooked. The only difference is once you flip it, it can cook for another two minutes before it's ready to slide onto your favorite avocado toast.

And don't forget this celebrity chef pro-tip for the perfect fried egg every time: Make certain you start with eggs that are not straight out of the fridge. If eggs are cold when you place them in the hot oil, there will be a dip in temperature and it could affect your cooking time and how quickly the egg white sets.