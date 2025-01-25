This Basic Flipping Mistake Is Ruining Your Fried Eggs
Fried eggs are an easy and delicious meal, especially if you make one to top your favorite breakfast sandwich. But while fried eggs seem like an easy dish to make, for the uninitiated that might not be the case. What can go wrong with a meal that requires a frying pan, oil, and eggs? You might be surprised. There are plenty of mistakes you might make when frying eggs. Try and pull your fancy, game-changing hack for flipping eggs without breaking the yolks before they are ready, and you will have an eggy mess. That's why it is mission-critical to wait until the white of the egg has set and the yolk is ever so slightly cooked, before breaking out your spoon or spatula.
This type of egg has several variations that are important to understand before you perfect your flipping skills. Sunny side up, over-easy, medium over-easy, and over-hard fried eggs all have one thing in common: their base cooking time. A fried egg starts its journey sunny side up, taking between two and three minutes in an oiled pan over low to medium heat to achieve crispy edges and a jammy, drippy middle. There's no flipping required. Simply wait until the egg white is set to your satisfaction. However, if you want to take this egg further along the frying quest, you need to pay attention to the yolk before you flip it.
It's a process
If you are making over-easy fried eggs, fry it like you would a sunny side up, but wait to flip it once the egg white starts to form a thin see-through veil around the edges of the runny yolk. Once this happens, and it does so in a matter of a few seconds, you can flip it and cook for an additional 15 to 20 seconds. It happens fast, so don't turn your attention away from your frying pan or you might overcook the yolks.
But, if you prefer a fried egg where the yolk is slightly firm and only a little runny, then over-medium is your happy place. You will want to follow the same steps you use for an over-easy egg, only allow it to cook for an additional 30 to 40 seconds after you flip it. The same is true if you want an over-hard egg which is more like a hockey puck where the whites and yolk are completely cooked. The only difference is once you flip it, it can cook for another two minutes before it's ready to slide onto your favorite avocado toast.
And don't forget this celebrity chef pro-tip for the perfect fried egg every time: Make certain you start with eggs that are not straight out of the fridge. If eggs are cold when you place them in the hot oil, there will be a dip in temperature and it could affect your cooking time and how quickly the egg white sets.