12 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Frying Eggs

How often have you taken eggs straight out of the fridge and cracked them into a hot pan? If you're anything like most of us, it's happened at least a few times.

According to Food Network chef Robert Irvine, when frying eggs, you should always take them out of the fridge — assuming that's where you store them — and wait until they come to room temperature before cooking them. Fridge-cold eggs may steam while frying when they hit the hot pan.

Another reason to not use eggs straight from the fridge is that cold eggs could take longer to cook. This means you end up with the dreaded watery white and overcooked yolk combo that nobody wants from their eggs. What are you going to dunk your toast in?

Don't have time to wait for your eggs to come to room temperature? Even removing them from the fridge for a few minutes before cooking can help.