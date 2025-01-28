Our Favorite Cracker Barrel Cheese Is An Unexpected Classic

Cracker Barrel is a great place to stop when you are on a road trip and want a slice of buttermilk pie or chicken and dumplings, but this brand is also a great purveyor of cheese. Among its bricks of cheddar and Monterey Jack, there is a gem that truly stands out, and once you try it, there's no going back. Daily Meal did a taste test of Cracker Barrel cheese offerings and quickly discovered that its Gouda is, indeed, good.

Gouda cheese's origin story began in the Netherlands where the Dutch made large wheels of it. Cheesemongers washed the curds created by adding rennet — enzymes that curdle milk into solid curds — and then removed some of the lactose by washing the curds with hot water. Although some Goudas have sweet notes, our review found that Cracker Barrel's Gouda boasted more tangy, smoky profiles. They also described the product as super creamy with a mild, rich, and cheesy taste.