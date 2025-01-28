Our Favorite Cracker Barrel Cheese Is An Unexpected Classic
Cracker Barrel is a great place to stop when you are on a road trip and want a slice of buttermilk pie or chicken and dumplings, but this brand is also a great purveyor of cheese. Among its bricks of cheddar and Monterey Jack, there is a gem that truly stands out, and once you try it, there's no going back. Daily Meal did a taste test of Cracker Barrel cheese offerings and quickly discovered that its Gouda is, indeed, good.
Gouda cheese's origin story began in the Netherlands where the Dutch made large wheels of it. Cheesemongers washed the curds created by adding rennet — enzymes that curdle milk into solid curds — and then removed some of the lactose by washing the curds with hot water. Although some Goudas have sweet notes, our review found that Cracker Barrel's Gouda boasted more tangy, smoky profiles. They also described the product as super creamy with a mild, rich, and cheesy taste.
How to use Cracker Barrel's Gouda
Cracker Barrel's Gouda is a great go-to for everyday eating. Nibble on it while you are drinking a beer or sipping a glass of wine, or add it to some of your favorite dishes. Its subtle and mild smokiness is amplified when paired with a lovely saltine or piled on a crostini. Additionally, this smooth, buttery, nutty cheese imparts a nice twist to a classic grilled cheese sandwich, a perfect Monte Cristo, or your favorite baked mac and cheese recipe if you want to change up the flavor.
Cracker Barrel is a brand that gets not only the taste of its Gouda right but also the price. You can get a 7-ounce block of this cheese for around $5. But consumers tend to think it's worth the price. One Kroger grocery store reviewer wrote about the product, saying, "Best Gouda cheese I've had! [Tastes] great on butter crackers. It's very smooth and has a great flavor and texture. I wish the pre-sliced blocks were sold in larger quantities. Great value and easy to find in store."