The Expert Tip You Need For Building A Perfect Monte Cristo

For many people, grilled cheese sandwiches conjure up childhood memories of munching on this meal and dipping it in a hearty bowl of tomato soup. But, if you want something a bit more adult, you might want to turn to the Monte Cristo. This sandwich is filled with meat and cheese and then soaked in an egg batter before being fried. The result is a juicy, savory sandwich that feels sort of like a cross between a grilled cheese and a plate of French toast.

Max Halley, Owner of Max's Sandwich Shop and Author of Max's Sandwich Book, spoke with Daily Meal in an exclusive interview to give some tips on creating the perfect Monte Cristo yourself. For one thing, he explains that you'll want to choose the right bread. "I think challah is excellent, as it is very soft and takes the egg/batter very well," he says, adding, "I'd say any similar soft white bread will do the job though — Pullman, Shokupan, pain de mie, those kinds of things."

It's not just about the bread, however. Getting the perfect Monte Cristo also boils down to adding the right flavors to your meal. It's also important to avoid certain ingredients – specifically sweet ones – if you want a truly game-changing sandwich.