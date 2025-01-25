Yes, You Can Order Chicken Gizzards At KFC (But There's A Catch)

Chicken gizzards may not be as ubiquitous a small poultry bite as chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken, but the small bits of stomach meat fry up nicely nonetheless. What's better is that if you are in the right area, you don't even have to cook them yourself. It turns out that your local KFC may just sell fried chicken gizzards.

Some Kentucky Fried Chicken locations do indeed have fried gizzards on the menu. Although there is no known standardization regarding which restaurants offer the dish, several such locations exist in the American South, a region where fried gizzards are a traditional food. KFC locations with gizzards in stock may openly advertise them, or you might have to ask for them specifically.

If you've never had fried gizzards, they can be an acquired taste, and KFC's fast food offering is no exception. If you order them, they may appear slightly burnt, but this is due to the fact that raw gizzards are closer to dark meat than the white meat found in KFC's original recipe fried chicken. When you bite into the crispy fried exterior, expect a slightly chewy meal with a deeply savory taste and somewhat gamey finish.