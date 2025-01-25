Yes, You Can Order Chicken Gizzards At KFC (But There's A Catch)
Chicken gizzards may not be as ubiquitous a small poultry bite as chicken nuggets or popcorn chicken, but the small bits of stomach meat fry up nicely nonetheless. What's better is that if you are in the right area, you don't even have to cook them yourself. It turns out that your local KFC may just sell fried chicken gizzards.
Some Kentucky Fried Chicken locations do indeed have fried gizzards on the menu. Although there is no known standardization regarding which restaurants offer the dish, several such locations exist in the American South, a region where fried gizzards are a traditional food. KFC locations with gizzards in stock may openly advertise them, or you might have to ask for them specifically.
If you've never had fried gizzards, they can be an acquired taste, and KFC's fast food offering is no exception. If you order them, they may appear slightly burnt, but this is due to the fact that raw gizzards are closer to dark meat than the white meat found in KFC's original recipe fried chicken. When you bite into the crispy fried exterior, expect a slightly chewy meal with a deeply savory taste and somewhat gamey finish.
How popular are KFC's gizzards?
Although not available everywhere, KFC's fried gizzards are beloved by those who order them. Regions where gizzards are more popular, such as the South, are the most likely markets, though gizzards have appeared at other locations across the United States. Online groups calling for the return of KFC's gizzards suggest that the unusual fried chicken snack used to be more commonplace on the fast food chain's menu than it is now.
Fried gizzards' place on the menu is just one of the many things you might not know about KFC. All around the world, the fried chicken giant offers various unique items on its menus, many of them regionally dependent. KFC restaurants that serve chicken gizzards may also serve chicken livers, another organ meat chopped into small pieces and deep-fried in the chain's signature herbs and spices.
If your local KFC says it doesn't have gizzards, don't fret; they may just be out for the day. You can always try another location or return another time. Otherwise, you may have to track down another nearby restaurant for this specific fried food. KFC has loads of discontinued menu items, some of which haven't been seen in decades. However niche, the enduring popularity of gizzards (fried or otherwise) likely means that they will remain a regional KFC item indefinitely.