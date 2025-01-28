The Frozen Veggie Alex Guarnaschelli Loves To Use In Pasta

The pasta features a few simple ingredients that take the frozen corn from an overlooked bag in your freezer to the star of the show on your plate. And, as it turns out, it's fairly simple to prepare. First and foremost, you don't even have to defrost or drain your corn since the water will just cook out anyway.

Frozen corn can also be versatile in this dish when it comes down to texture. While you can leave your corn sauce with whole kernels for a more rustic feel, Guarnaschelli recommends blending it before adding it to your pasta for a creamy, velvety texture.

You can even incorporate frozen corn into your pasta without making a creamy, blended sauce. It can be tossed with noodles, vegetables, and a tomato sauce to add a sweet bite, or it can be added to a summery pasta salad for a low-effort meal. And while you can easily make these dishes with fresh corn when it's in season, the frozen corn allows you to make it at any point in the year — because why restrict a good thing?