The Reason Frozen Corn Is Often So Much Sweeter Than Fresh

From savory succotash to spicy elote, Americans love corn in all its forms. Whether it's fresh on the cob or ground into masa for tortillas, the U.S. has a huge appetite for the native vegetable, consuming around 12.4 billion bushels in 2021 and 2022, which is more than any other country by almost a billion bushels. Only China comes close at 11.57 billion bushels eaten in the same timeframe, according to Statista. Corn is an annual crop, so it's only grown and harvested once a year in the U.S., so when fresh cobs start showing up in the grocery store and farmer's markets it's a sure sign of summer.

You might be surprised to know, however, that when it comes to sweetness, frozen corn tends to come out on top compared to fresh corn. This is because it's frozen on the day that it's picked, which locks in the sugars. If you're making a recipe that calls for sweet corn, like a corn soufflé, unless you know your fresh corn was picked locally and recently you're better off using a bag of frozen corn. This is because fresh corn loses about a third or more of its sugar if it's not stored properly within 24 hours as it turns to starch, which mellows the flavor. The longer the corn sits around before it's eaten, the more sugar is lost.