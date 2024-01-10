The Simple Pasta Meal That Changed Alex Guarnaschelli's Life

For all the outstanding dishes celebrity chef and restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli has eaten — both from fellow chefs and, undoubtedly, the comfort of her own kitchen — you'd think it would be difficult for her to pick the most memorable meal she's ever had. Not so. Back in 2019, the Food Network titan told Insider about a simple, revelatory dinner she had at La Merenda, a tiny eatery in Nice, France. "It was an ethereal meal that changed my life," she said.

Like any great dining experience, Guarnaschelli praises La Merenda's food just as much as its atmosphere and hospitality. The restaurant's limited seating, lack of a phone, and in-person reservation system are all part of its small-town charm, which is no doubt all the more refreshing in the age of QR-code menus. But the real show-stopper of the evening was a plate of pesto pasta, whose open-kitchen preparation brought the chef to tears. "It was that good. And so simple," she recalled.